I had always thought that some day, when I was older, I’d let my hair grow out. Grow really long. I always had the hankering to grow it out like any of the many rock ‘n’ roll idols I had way back when. But long hair was frowned upon by my supervising adults. I probably could have gotten away with it if I’d been willing to argue enough, but it seemed like there were better things to do with my time. Hair and time ... they go together.
Also, I never let it get too long because I liked our hometown barber, Arnold Shew. He was on the Legion Club Drill Team with my Dad and was always nice to us kids. He was one of those barbers who treated a 10-year-old the same way he’d treat a grownup, which, as a kid, made you feel very grown up. And as a teenager, I’d maybe let my hair grow a while ... and then I’d drive by The Burwood Barber Shop and I’d miss talking to Arnold. So I’d go in and get a haircut.
Well, anyway ... I’m getting to that point in life where I thought, all those years ago, that I might let my hair grow out really long. But I realize now, with Widow’s Island and the overall general sparsity up there, that growing it out would just appear to be some sad sort of desperation.
Buzz cut? Maybe. I’ve tried it a few times. Problem is I worry it would make me look like a cranky uncle I had. Or worse, it would make me look like Mr. Tyser, my high school principal ... whose image conjures up moments of reflection: “Why did I do those things?”
Maybe readers could help. Do you know someone or know of someone who’s approaching maturity and hasn’t got the hair he used to have and is handling it gracefully? Let me know.
*
Thumbs Down: We were sorry to read of the death of Ron Giovannetti.
Giovannetti, 75, Yuba City, helped us all out more than most of us know, I have a feeling, by financially supporting good causes, especially our hospital.
I met him some years ago at the open house for the unveiling of an expanded emergency department at Rideout. A couple years later and the department still hadn’t been certified because of a catalogue of problems the hospital had with the certification board.
He called me up at one point. He voiced his frustration and ended with, “What the hell, Steve?” That prompted us to do more reporting on the problem.
He died Feb. 19 and memorials were established to: the Cancer Foundation, Rideout Hospital, Highway Patrol, City Police Department, Willow Oak Fire Dept.; or Live Oak Grammar School.
Carol Ramirez, of the hospital foundation, who worked closely with Ron and Norma Giovannetti, sent along some thoughts:
“I will always be forever grateful to have known Ron Giovannetti and appreciate both Ron and Norma’s long-term commitment to supporting their community hospital and cancer center. They wanted to have the best healthcare and equipment possible.
“Ron had a passion for helping others and I had the privilege of witnessing his passion, while the executive director of the Rideout Foundation for 18 years, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.”
He’ll be missed.
*
Ugh: Border collie to shepherd: That’s all 40 sheep. Shepherd: Wait a minute, we’re supposed to have 37 sheep. Border Collie: I’m rounding up.