We had a little incident in our front parking lot the other day. A person approached an employee in our front parking lot in a threatening manner. Fortunately, another employee noticed the confrontation and called the police ... the suspect took off.
But for some anxiety, no damage done.
It got us thinking – here we are on a side street and up next to the levee where there is constant foot traffic, in a business that has people coming and going throughout the day and night ... how safe are we? We don’t want to flake out, but some precautions are sensible.
We checked with some local law enforcement. Here are some suggestions we’re making to employees that might work just as well for any number of other businesses in the area:
– As you are getting out of your car or exiting the building, glance around the area and if there is a stranger seemingly lurking about, wait a bit, and/or let someone else know about it. If your suspicion grows and the person sticks around, call the police.
– Whenever you see someone on the property that doesn’t appear to be an employee or customer, let managers know.
– If you are exiting the building after dark, front or back, exit with someone or ask someone to watch you till you get to your car.
– If you see any suspicious activity, call 911 or immediately tell a supervisor.
– Park up close to the building.
– If your car key fob has an alarm button, keep it in hand and push the panic alarm if you feel threatened or are confronted.
– Watch out for your co-workers and neighbors.
*
Thumbs Down: We ran a story Thursday about what appeared to be targeted vandalism directed at a particular local political candidate. And then heard from other candidates and their promoters and supporters that they all had sign vandalism, too – maybe or maybe not at the same level.
We hate running these types of stories, but it did seem that this had gone to the extent that it was an issue. Every election season, there are reports of vandalism here and there – usually a few signs at a time, and usually more random. Why? People may not like seeing the signs; or they might be partisans of some other candidate and not feeling particularly ethical. Or the vandals simply get a bit of a sensory jolt by destroying something, anything, and the signs are handy.
How much damage does it do to a candidacy? Hard to say. Have you ever changed or decided your vote based on seeing a campaign sign? Most likely not – but there could be cumulative effects. The signs strategically placed along busy routes might do nothing more than boost a candidate’s name recognition an inch or two, but that’s something. And if you see, in aggregate, more homeowners putting out yard signs for one candidate than for another, you might be impressed by the local support your neighbors are directing to someone in particular.
Regardless, it’s legal and socially acceptable that campaign signs be put up; it’s too bad some tramp on the tradition.
*
Ugh: Stole this from somewhere:
My wife woke up with a gasp the morning of Valentine’s Day. I asked her what the matter was.
“I was having a dream,” she said. “You were giving me a diamond ring and earrings for Valentine’s Day.”
She looked me in the eye and asked if I had any inkling as to what the dream meant.
I winked and said, “You’ll know tonight.”
That evening, I came home with a small package and gave it to my wife. She was delighted and opened it excitedly.
She seemed disappointed with the book I gave her: “The meaning of dreams.”
(You might think I should feel embarrassed by this joke ... you’re right. We could use some contributions in the joke department: send them to smiller@appealdemocrat.com.)