Welcome to the Bok Kai parade and festivities. This will be the 140th rendition of the celebration started by the Chinese community to celebrate their culture, mark their immigration, make note of their presence.
The Chinese community is not what it used to be, but it’s still a dynamic part of our area and has left a lasting legacy here. We can all be proud of this part of our communal heritage.
And it’s fun: fireworks, a beautiful dragon, the magic of the lion dancers, and, hopefully, thousands of neighbors turning out to mark the day. You can check out the Temple, and other sites, including the newly opened Chinese Community museum, where you can view the original dragon brought here from China more than a century ago.
The Bok Kai parade and festivities has been somewhat hampered the last few years in a row. While the water god has prevented outright torrents of rain, it’s been a little wet and chilly and very windy. This year, it looks like the weather will be grand ... it should be a great day for everyone who stayed home in recent years to get out and enjoy some community togetherness and a cultural celebration.
*
Thumbs Up: Welcome home to California Highway Patrol Officer David Gordon, of the Yuba-Sutter area.
It’s been four months of pain and healing since he was run over by a suspected drunken driver at the Lomo Crossing along Highway 99 outside of Yuba City. He’s been at the UC Davis Medical Center all this time, receiving treatment since the Oct. 19 incident.
Gordon was at the railroad crossing, directing traffic due to a malfunctioning crossing signal. The suspected drunk driver has been charged with felony DUI, hit and run, and resisting arrest.
Gordon was in critical condition, suffering from broken legs, arm, internal bleeding, pelvis fractures, broken jaw and shoulder blade and more. He spent 53 days in the intensive care unit.
*
Thumbs Up: We had a limited amount of time to spend at the 2018 air show at Beale, but it was amazing. Every kind of plane and every kind of plane-related person and thing was there.
We’re looking forward to a visit to the base for the 2020 Beale Air and Space Expo, set for May 9 and 10. The Thunderbirds will be there, as well as the F-35 Demo Team, U-2 and T-38 teams.
Organizers say this year, there have been improvements in the parking and traffic flow engineering. And the show will be bigger and better than ever.
“Expect an experience that goes beyond what Beale has seen in over a decade,” said Expo air operations director Maj. Matthew Beaubien in an article a while back.
“We have teams that have been traveling the country to learn and bring world class airpower and displays to Northern California.”
Some local businesses have already signed up as sponsors of the event and sponsorship coordinator Samantha Swanson said there are still opportunities. Businesses can contact the Force Support Squadron Marketing Department at 634-5407.
*
Thumbs Up: The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s under secretary for farm production and conservation, Bill Northey, visited here last week and spoke with local farmers.
Here’s what encourages us: He made a point of asking what could be done better; as well as what should be left alone. Northey is responsible for the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.
Nicole Van Vleck, president and CEO of Montna Farms and chair of the USA Rice Farmers board, pointed out that it’s beneficial to have officials such as Northey visit this area and listen to local producers – they can take information back to Washington, D.C., and help push for changes that benefit growers.
*
Thumbs Down: Just a note about the passing of Larry Montna. He and his wife Norma were parents to “Butchie” a son with Down Syndrome and they became advocates for those with special needs.
When a crash caused by a drunk driver killed Butchie and injured Norma, they opened “Butchie’s Pool” – a warm water, therapy pool made available to all with disabilities. The facility closed a few years ago as funding became an insurmountable challenge. But it was a valuable service and benefit to the community for years.
*
Ughs: These offerings from well-meaning friends:
– Bread is a lot like the sun: It rises in the yeast and sets in the waist.
– Huge fight at a seafood restaurant: there were battered fish everywhere.
– You shouldn’t use “beefstew” as a password. It’s not stroganoff.
– What do you call a parade of rabbits hopping backwards? A receding hare-line.