Whether you enjoy watching the rough stock events - bucking, stomping, leaping and snorting; or the more esoteric events like barrel racing and calf roping; or if you're more interested in spectacular motorcycle riding and fireworks ... you'll probably be pretty happy with Yuba-Sutter's annual Stampede.
In case you missed the herd of cattle drovers moved through Yuba City, over the bridge and into Marysville Wednesday, this is Marysville Stampede week. The main events are the rodeos at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park: Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
For more info: www.marysvillestampede.com
*
Thumbs Down:
When we talk to our rural legislators, more conservative than most California legislators and more willing to allow adults to wander through life on their own, and ask them what they're doing ... they're liable to expound on what they're opposing.
You could start thinking they're a lot of naysayers with negative attitudes.
Good. Because in California, it seems there's this belief held in common by most of California's legislators that to be successful one must author some legislation that is passed. After a spell, there are fewer and fewer legitimate issues that should be dealt with through legislation. Laws become sillier and sillier ... except they may have serious consequences. It doesn't matter so much what good or bad a bill does as long as the author gets a win.
Maybe not passing more laws is a sign of a successful legislative session.
Keep that in mind as campaigns warm up. Opposition can be a positive.
*
Thumbs Up:
Sutter County One Stop's job fair this past week looks to have been a great experience for job applicants and prospective employers.
The employment service not only organizes the chance for job-seekers to meet face-to-face with businesses that have jobs to offer, it also provides coaching for applicants -- from how to do a resume, to questions to ask, to how to properly shake hands.
It's a great community service, especially in a community that has historically had somewhat high unemployment.
*
Quotes of the week: "I used to get bullied when I was younger. I kind of still did in my freshman year ... but not a lot because people know not to make fun of someone who has just been through a lot, but I got through it."
-- Gibram Torres, 16, who suffered burns to 39 percent of his body, including his arms and face, when his house burned down in 2010. He is attending a one-week International Burn Camp for survivors in Washington, D.C.
*
Thumbs Down:
We always enjoy perusing the Bishop's Pumpkin Vine Line -- the official newspaper of the famous Wheatland pumpkin farm that welcomes visitors this time of year for food and games and rides and up-close encounters with farm animals, and, of course, pumpkins.
But we were sorry to read about the demise of photo bomber Maria, the big Holstein cow that made her home at the farm for some years and managed to show up in plenty of pictures. We did get a chuckle over the reported ramblings of Abilene the Texas Longhorn cow (extremely sneaky for a creature with a six-foot span of horns and weighing a couple thousand pounds).
Still ... poor Maria.
This is opening weekend for Bishop's. Parking is free. In between Stampede events, you might want to visit ... see if you can spot Abilene. They're open through October and up to the first weekend in November. Go to bishopspumpkinfarm.com for info.
*
Ughs. Just ... ughs.
Q: What do you call a rodeo bull with a sense of humor?
A: Laughing stock.
Q: What do you call a dinosaur at the rodeo? A: Bronco-saurus.
Q: What do you call a retired cowboy? A: De-ranged.
Q: What zen life lesson do cowboys teach their cows?
A: Try to turn the udder cheek and moooove on.
Q: Why did the cowboy adopt a dachshund? A: He wanted to get a long little doggy.
Editor's notes represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire, Editor Steve Miller