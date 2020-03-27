Our hearts go out to friends and folks who are now unable to be with loved ones in care facilities.
Because of the coronavirus and safety protocol, it’s very difficult to get into a care facility to see someone; pretty much impossible at a care facility for the aged. That means families may not be together bed-side for the last moments of a loved one’s life.
I can imagine how painful and how unreal that must seem.
At the end of our mom’s life, we’d spent a few weeks either in a waiting room or at her bedside. We believe that being present helped her; and know it helped us. By being there, we were able to:
– Talk to her about what was happening day to day, what the grandkids were doing, memories ... much of the time we were taking it on faith that she was hearing us.
– Touched her; hugged each other.
– Played what we hoped she would find soothing music.
– Stayed together as a family. Supported each other. Said goodbye together.
It was a tough time. The same type of thing during the time of a pandemic must just be plain mean.
*
Thumbs Up/Down: There are a few things readers should be prepared for. Due to the pandemic, we’re working with a few less people and a bombardment of coronavirus information. We think we’re doing a pretty neat job of reporting, posting, linking. While there are plenty of entities happy to reprint material, there aren’t a lot that are going out and asking questions and looking for specific information.
So stick with us, as we’re prioritizing like never before.
– The Prospect Magazine comes out Tuesday. Be prepared if you are one of those who relies on the monthly comprehensive calendar: it’s bleak.
– There won’t be a separate Family & Friends section this Sunday. It’s part of the B section. That lightens the work load a bit and saves paper.
– Talking about saving paper ... you’ll be seeing generally smaller page-counts for a while. I know, you’re muttering right now because the page-count was already low.
– As an active media company, we’re listed as an essential business. But our doors are locked to walk-in traffic. We’re having as many people as possible work from home. Only a few of us are in the office during the day. The best way to communicate with us right now is to email or message.
– We feel we’ve been very liberal with posting coronavirus stories on our website, outside the paywall. Whether you have an online subscription or not, you can, so far, go to the “News Capsules” section near the top of appealdemocrat.com and click into any pandemic-related story we’ve produced. This coming week, we’ll continue to post urgent stories in that spot.
– We’re told there’s very little risk handling newspapers and mail deliveries.
Don’t be like my friend, who texted me just a while ago: “... heard that a microwave kills the virus .... nuked our mail. It caught on fire. Burned up a jury duty notice for me; the little that was left said to bring this notice when you report. Dare me?”
– Within hours, it seems, we went from a great diversity of news topics to “all virus/all the time” news coverage. Help!
We miss our bowling buddies at Nu Generation, who frequently offered up gossip that sometimes resulted in real news stories. And we miss our Marysville Kiwanis Club lunches ... always a hotbed for news ideas. And the card club ... well, most of that was unprintable. But seriously, if you’re hearing about any hints of a news story, pass it on with an email or message and we’ll try to check it out.
Stay well, everybody.
*
Ugh: From a (very) desperate friend:
- “I heard my ex was going through some hard times so I sent her a food package by Fed Ex. (Think about it.)”
- “I’m told I have a hard time expressing my emotions. I can’t say I’m surprised.”
- “Someone told me I have a hard time picking up on social cues. I think she loves me.”