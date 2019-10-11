They would appear.
It was grand.
As I turned around, there was the night beyond the dome of the yellow front porch light. There was just the dark, out there on the farm, accented by even darker shapes – the windbreak, the barn, the silos, the corn crib.
I’d hear them running, then they appeared – half a dozen cousins coming out of the dark like maniac ghosts, hellbent for the old chunk of concrete in the front yard that was home base.
I had been careful, cautious, diligent, edging out away from home base, looking for movement, listening for held breath, twirling around to take someone by surprise who wasn’t there after all. Then there was that little scraping sound, a “shhh” from around the corner of the boxy old house and ... I fell for it every time. One of them diverting my attention. As soon as I was around the corner, the others made their run for it. They had lured me away from base. It didn’t have to be far – they ran like rabbits, I ran like a duck. But sooner or later, someone would judge wrong and I’d tag them.
After a few rounds, someone would slip in and turn off the porch light and we would sit out on the grass, looking up at the heavens. Looking for something moving – there it was ... a satellite ... or a spaceship full of aliens. Loud talk, then whispers, telling lies, telling truths, being quiet under the zillion stars.
I remember this so well ... but it’s likely an amalgamation of memories ... a couple hundred nights out in the farm yard boiled down into one great memory.
There was nothing better than this. Nothing.
The lesson? We had these times for the lack of a few things.
– There was nothing more interesting we would be allowed to do inside the house.
– There were no parents hovering over us ... I can’t even say for sure what they were doing ... playing cards, maybe, drinking coffee and gabbing, probably. They needed to know if someone was bleeding or hadn’t been seen in a while or was climbing up on something they shouldn’t. Otherwise, adults didn’t bother us; we didn’t bother them.
– There were no electronic devices. Nothing to prevent us from running hard, laughing, wrestling, yelling, being quiet and watching for aliens.
Here’s hoping kids still get the same chance.
*
Suggestions:
In the city, and around it, the traffic can be tricky. It’s not a bad idea to review with your kids the rules for being safe pedestrians. Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen passed along to one of our reporters a few safety suggestions:
– “Parents and students walking to school or wherever they are going, need to be aware of their surroundings.”
– “Never assume vehicles see you and give you the right of way, even in crosswalks.”
– “Walking with headphones takes away your ability to hear something before it happens.”
*
Thumbs Up: Rafting expeditions down the Yuba River are being organized now under the auspices of schools and Yuba Water Agency, with help of a consulting firm and cooperation of South Yuba River Citizens League.
The kids are learning about habitat restoration, salmon migration, the flora and fauna of the river ecosystem. They’re going to learn a lot. And they get to do things ... like touch a salmon carcass pulled up from the bottom of the river!
Congrats to the students, their teachers and supporters for creating something outdoors that is probably worth a dozen days indoors.
*
Ugh: Blame my friend Jerry for these. Blame my other friends for not supplying something better:
– About a month before he died, my elderly uncle fell into the shelves at a supermarket and got lard all over his back – from there on he went downhill pretty fast.
– I accidentally handed my wife a glue stick instead of a chapstick. She still isn’t talking to me.
– I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down!