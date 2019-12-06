I’m pretty sure that the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain – all shiny and new, exciting, with fun rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia, slots and game tables, and several topnotch restaurants and bars – is going to pull some business away the many small restaurant operations around Yuba-Sutter.
Not to mention the recent opening of a few other regional/national chain eateries.
The market for food and drink vendors just got trickier.
We’re going to enjoy those new places. Hard Rock and the others are going to be fun places to be for a lot of us. But we’re not forgetting our tried-and-trues.
There’s a place in town that we can walk into, and the person behind the bar gives us a thumbs up and a look, which is sign language for, “do you want your usual?” (We realize we run the risk of bending our reputation ... but, seriously, we’re not big imbibers, rather, that server is just really good.) It’s just a testament to how many restaurants in this area employ staff members who really belong in the community and work it.
We’re going to like going to a big, sparkly, trendy spot like Hard Rock. But we’re also going to continue enjoying the more intimate restaurants and fun bars around the hub where they know who you are and look after you.
Competition? It will be for real. That’s a good thing for consumers. And in the long-run, it’s good for the area food and beverage industry.
“I’m all for new businesses; it helps out the whole area,” said Justin France, of Justin’s Kitchen in downtown Yuba City. He said in a recent article we published that he relishes competition because it forces businesses to stay fresh and constantly work to improve their offerings.
France, like some other restaurateurs, keeps with the pulse of the community by helping out the local causes – in his case by hosting various artistic/musical endeavors (Art & Oysters, for instance). He was one of a few food/drink people that we talked to – they’re all up for the challenge.
We’re happy that Hard Rock and those other national chain restaurants are here. It enriches our community in all sorts of ways. But we’re glad to hear our old favorites are planning on success, too.
*
Thumbs Up: Sweet. About 3,900 wreaths have had been purchased as of early last week – all to be laid on graves of veterans in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area as part of Wreaths Across America.
Coordinator Cindy Languell noted that eight of the cemeteries involved in the local program will have all veterans graves covered. The number is up from last year – this is the first year cemeteries in Colusa and Pleasant Grove are included.
Languell and friends got the program started locally in 2016. Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down coordinates it. Next weekend will be laying of the wreathes – worth participating in.
*
Thumbs Down: It looks like the weekend weather will come in useful in deciding which of the great weekend events we’ll attend.
The 40th annual Trees and Traditions celebration is Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. So is the annual Marysville Christmas Parade the 69th. One of them is indoors! We feel guilty if we miss either one.
Is there any sort of slim chance that the organizers of these two wonderful events might mess around with the dates? There’s a lot to be said for picking a time (first Saturday in December) to always have an annual event. But in this case, it could be a benefit if one of the two more important community events traded dates ... maybe the first Saturday after Thanksgiving? Or the first Friday evening of December?
We also realize that it’s hard to change dates at this day in age because there are so many other nice events happening ... when do you fit one in?
As it stands now:
– 69th annual Marysville Christmas Parade. Downtown Marysville at 5 p.m. Saturday (free).
– 40th annual Trees and Traditions at 5 p.m. at the Sutter County Museum (tickets required: $60 per person; $110 per couple).
Support either one of them and you’re a winner. (But we wish we didn’t have to choose.)
*
Ugh: From a Facebook friend(?):
Two cowboys are lost in the desert and are starving. Finally, they see a tree in the distance. It looks like it’s draped in bacon.
“Look,” says Jerry. “It’s a bacon tree. We’re saved!”
And he runs to the tree. But just as he’s reaching for a nice crispy slice of bacon, he’s shot down in a hail of bullets.
With his dying breath, he yells at his partner: “Stay away, Tim! I was wrong ... it’s not a bacon tree. It’s a ham bush.”