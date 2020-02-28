This happened earlier in the week. I was trying to remember a word.
This is pretty much the way it goes when I’m trying to think of just the right word for something and it’s a word I don’t use too often:
– I work it out quickly and in a few seconds I flip open the imaginary dictionary in my head right to the word I want.
– I decide I have no real inkling of the word ... can’t get within a hundred miles of it and I just give up on it and move on in life. It’s at least over quickly.
– I have the word right on the tip of my tongue ... it’s right there, but not quite ... I know I’m going to get at it, but it won’t make itself obvious and I can’t drop it ... I’ve got to figure it out... I’ve got to.
The latter – I had an episode of that. I was looking for the word for someone who helps the public find their way around some institution ... I can’t blurt it out but it’s right on the tip of my tongue. You know, the title for the person who helps someone who has an issue with the institution ... it’s right there at the front of my mind, but I don’t have it...
I have to figure it out. A mediator? No. An investigator. NO! A negotiator? Nope. Intervenor!? No, no, it’s more of a title. Arbitrator? NO.
I go to the thesaurus. Is it an intercessor? A conciliator? A broker? A public information officer! NO. It’s none of those.
“It’s a person whose job it is to act on behalf of the member of the public who has a problem with the organization.” I try dropping that in the Google subject bar and I get advice articles about how to help someone in trouble. Might come in handy some day, but not what I’m looking for.
I should give up. But I can’t. It’s right there in front of my face, right on my lips, at the edge of my cortex ... I’ve ... almost ... got ... it .... Nope.
It’s an hour later. I can’t give up.
Where have I used the word? As a college student I talked to one of these persons at the state capitol. I go to the legislative site and say I need help with a problem ... and get an email address and there it is ... ombudsman@blahblah.
Ombudsman.
The word is “ombudsman.”
Oh, hallelujah, that’s the word I was looking for. Ombudsman. I was looking for the word ombudsman ... it was right there on the tip of my tongue but I could just not spill it out ... and with some dogged digging I found it. Ombudsman.
I’m proud of how I figured it out. “Ombudsman.”
Now if I could only remember why I was trying to think of that word... I have no clue.
*
Thumbs Down: Not to be judgey, but... We post a question or two every week on our Facebook page, inviting readers to comment. Generally, we’re asking about local issues. We reprint the comments in the Sunday print edition.
Last week, under “What do you think?” we asked about resources for kids: are there enough resources for kids? Is there enough for kids to do to help keep them out of trouble? What more could we do for our youth? A few responses. Well-worded responses, but just a few.
The next day we asked about people’s thoughts regarding the large property abatement action being carried out by the Yuba County Code Enforcement ... what did people think of that? The county coming in and hauling away junked cars and mounds of stuff. We had dozens of responses within the first hour; 90 by the next morning.
We’re guessing it’s not that we’re not more concerned with kids than garbage; but that we just have more to say about garbage. Actually, we’re not sure what it means, if it means anything. One subject attracts more attention than another ... What do you think?
***
Ugh: Golf is a big part of Chuck’s retired life. Three times every week, Chuck would join his friend Russ at noon and play 18 holes. Chuck’s wife was used to the routine and had dinner on the table at 5 p.m. on those golf days.
So, one Wednesday in the late afternoon, Chuck’s wife begins preparing a nice meal, sets the table at around 4:30 and then pulls the casserole out of the oven promptly at 5:00. When 5:15 rolls around, she figure’s Chuck’s game ran a little late (happens sometimes) and returns the dinner to the oven to keep it warm. Then it’s 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, and she is getting frantic. As the clock approaches 7 p.m., she reaches for the phone to call the police. Just then, the front door knob rattles and in walks Chuck.
His wife lays into him.
“Where have you been? Do you know what time it is? I have been worried sick! You couldn’t call?” Then she realizes Chuck is looking haggard and exhausted. “What’s wrong?” she asks.
“It’s Russ. Poor old Russ. He ... he’s dead.”
“What?” she asks with astonishment. “What happened?”
“He just collapsed there on the 7th hole. Right there on the green. Just dropped dead.”
“Oh no,” his wife said. “That must have been horrible.”
“It was,” said Chuck. “For the next eleven holes, it was nothing but hit the ball and drag Russ, hit the ball and drag Russ….”