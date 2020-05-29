Yay.
The results came back and our intrepid reporter Jeff Larson tested negative for COVID-19.
When I sent an email out wondering if anyone would volunteer to be tested for the coronavirus, he responded with an exclamation mark. He registered online. He felt nervous, he reported, but he showed up for the test and after a short chat with an attendant, he was tested with a swab in a nostril with a minimum of discomfort (he said it made his eyes water a little). He reported the whole thing took less than a minute. The first-person account was in last Saturday’s edition.
He said he wondered why he hadn’t taken the test before -- it’s not a big deal and is important and he felt relieved that it was over.
That’s well and good, but I was worried. What if test results had been positive? While we’re all working some hours at home, we’re all working out of the office some of the time. We’re spread out pretty well … but you worry.
“Your COVID-19 test result is Negative,” Jeff’s report from OptumServe said. “If you feel well and do not have a fever or cough, you may go about your normal activity …” Jeff’s normal activity? Working away to help produce a newspaper. We’re glad he’s OK. Being negative is a positive.
(For information about and to apply to take a test, go to either of the county websites: BePreparedYuba.org or BePreparedSutter.org.)
*
Thumbs Up: And welcome back to Tawny Dotson. With a formal vote by the Yuba Community College District governing board in June, she’ll be named Yuba College president and take the reins July 13.
She currently works at an administrative post at Clover Park Technical College in Washington state, which serves more than 6,500 student.s
Dotson has been here before: serving in the Air Force and stationed at Beale Air Force Base.
“One of the things I remember the most fondly about living in the (Yuba-Sutter) area is it being a small but big town,” she said in a story in the Friday edition. “There are quite a few people that live in the area, but it has that small and connected feel. It felt like you were living in a community where everyone wanted to pitch in and make things better for each other.”
*
Thumbs Down: And alarming: the California Dept. of Public Health recently announced childhood vaccinations are down some 40 percent over the past several months, year over year.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it’s especially alarming because it leaves children vulnerable to preventable diseases and then to the weakening of their immune systems -- and then they’re more susceptible to COVID-19. She’s asking parents to make sure their childrens’ shots are up to date.
With the hassle of getting out and about and getting in to see medical professionals, we can understand a temporary lull in vaccinations. But let’s make sure it’s temporary.
*
Thumbs Up: And kudos to Ceasar Dominguis, cited last week for helping save lives.
Seeing smoke coming from an elderly neighbor’s Yuba City apartment, Dominguis, 22, sprang into action and helped her escape the blaze.
The fire displaced some 40 people, including Dominguis, his fiancee and two children.
But it was lucky there were no injuries or fatalities, said Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander, and he said it was due in large part to Dominguis. Alexander cautioned that, normally, they discourage individuals from entering structures that are burning ... but it’s pretty evident he likely saved at least one life.
*
Ugh: Topnotch Dad-style jokes coming your way:
-- I bought some used shoes. They used to belong to a drug dealer. I don’t know what he laced them with, but I’ve been tripping all day.
-- Where did they first make fried donuts? In Grease.
-- I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s fascinating. I can’t put it down.
-- What do you call someone with no body or nose? Nobody knows.
-- A slice of apple pie in Jamaica? $2.50. In the Bahamas? $3.40. The pie rates of the Caribbean.