Our apologies to subscribers whose Friday papers were delivered late. The fire along Simpson Lane Thursday night took out power for much of the Marysville-Linda area, including power to the Appeal property.
The shop crew had plated the press to run off the Sonora paper, which prints with us. And our newsroom folks Ruby and Jeff were building pages and ready to send them to the plate room for the next press run when the power went out ... completely out. What a blackout.
We waited. And waited. Hooked up portable generators to run a computer and server and finished up the pages. We kept our fingers crossed right up until midnight, then had our sister newspaper in Lodi print Sonora and us ... several hours later than normal. And then there was the 90-minute drive with bundles to our shipping dock.
The outcome for customers of the print product was still sub-par: late delivery. But it’s still sort of rewarding to figure out work-arounds and how to get the paper printed by hook or by crook.
Thanks for your patience, readers, and thanks to all the employees who made it happen.
**
Thumbs Up: Have your ballot filled out and ready to return, but not sure where to go?
Sutter County Elections office personnel are helping out with a mobile ballot drop-off and voter registration drive-through today.
You’ll be able to hand your finished and sealed ballot over to an elections office person, rather than dropping it in a box or mailing it.
The drive through is at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Voting made easy -- you don’t get out of your car.
**
Head Scratcher: Who would have thunk it?
Amidst the pandemic, a weird tier system for opening up, and struggling businesses, it turns out now is a job applicant’s market. Employers are having a little trouble finding employees. Local hiring agencies are having some difficulty filling job orders, according to a report in the Friday Appeal.
“There is a huge need right now in our community,” said Caron Job, director of the Yuba County One Stop.
She said that workers have an opportunity to get into a position they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to get ... because of the lack of applicants.
If you’re looking for work or interested in improving your lot, check in with the One Stop centers in either county. Don’t dilly-dally ... the situation could reverse itself pretty quickly. You just don’t know.
**
Thumbs Up: And kudos to the Colusa Lions Club and all those who made the Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride happen last weekend.
We’re so used to printing news of cancellations and postponements ... it was exciting to see a big community event that draws participants around the state, which actually happened.
Some 100 riders showed up to ride a course (miles or metrics) with an impressive number but an easy-going, nice and flat, pretty ride. Proceeds from the event are used for community programs.
Here’s hoping it starts a trend.
**
Ugh: Try to put the appropriate Marysville Kiwanis Club member with the right quote:
-- “If you’re sitting in public and a stranger sits too close to you, just stare straight ahead and say, ‘Did you bring the money?’”
-- “When you ask me what I am doing today, and I say ‘nothing,’ it does not mean I am free. It means I am doing nothing.”
-- “I finally got eight hours of sleep. It took me three days, but whatever.”
-- “I hate when a couple argues in public, and I missed the beginning and don’t know whose side I’m on.”