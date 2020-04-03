Yuba-Sutter hasn’t been cursed, yet, with wild surges of confirmed cases of COVID-19 or of virus-related deaths. We’ve had small daily increases since the first confirmed case a while back.
Any increase at all, any single death, in our small community is a big thing.
But on Thursday, there was no increase. The number Thursday evening – 22 confirmed cases in Yuba-Sutter – was the same as Wednesday’s total.
The thing is, that doesn’t mean the crisis is slowing down. It might somewhat indicate that Yuba-Sutter residents are taking seriously enough the warnings and directives that they truly have slowed down the rate ... a bit.
But we shouldn’t become over-confident or cynical about the warnings. No matter how slowly the numbers here are mounting, we’re all still under extreme threat -- if not for catching the disease and suffering the ailments, then for passing along the disease to someone who really might be hurt by it.
Dr. Phuong Luu, Bi-County Health officer, warned residents to brace themselves for a long haul. She said the emergency isn’t expected to peak until mid- to late-May.
That’s a long slog. We need to do what we can to make it feel normal.
*
Thumbs Down: We think of them as the modern-day version of cattle rustlers and bushwhackers: scam artists who use all manner of tricks to hack into your computer accounts, whether it’s by electronic means or playing some confidence game and getting you to let them into the hen house.
We’re not sure the frontier form of justice should be used against offenders ... but we’re leaning toward “yes, string ‘em up.” We don’t think the monetary significance of computer hacking has truly been figured. We’d like to see more prosecutions.
And then there are the less devastating but super annoying jokes and hoaxes. They keep reappearing in emails and memes like flies in the house.
One that’s made the rounds a couple times: A message typed over what looks like an official National Guard logo, and footed by another logo and American flag. It looks like it could be an official news release ... but the writing is poor and the grammar and errors make it apparent it’s a hoax. It says that Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the Guard and will enforce a nationwide two-week quarantine and tells readers to stock up on essentials.
We were pretty sure it was bunco, but we asked Congressman John Garamendi’s staff to verify it was a hoax. Yup.
The worst thing is that it could plant a seed of anxiety in our minds; spook us into going out and buying more supplies than we really need. It’s a dumb, but somewhat malicious prank.
Watch out for the polecats.
*
Ugh: Getting out of the house these days most likely means going for a healthy walk, so I’m looking for walking jokes. Here are a couple examples:
– I was out walking and went past a construction site. A guy hammering away on the roof called me a paranoid freak ... in Morse code. I’m sure of it.
– I was out hiking and came across a suitcase sitting there in the middle of nowhere. I opened it up and there were five little puppies inside. I didn’t know what to do so I called the veterinarian.
“I’m out hiking and found this suitcase with five little puppies inside,” I said.
“Oh, no. That’s horrible. Are they moving?” asked the receptionist.
“I don’t know,” I said, “but that would explain the suitcase.”