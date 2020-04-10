We’ve been seeing a minimum of snark and a maximum of beneficence. For the most part.
It might be that I’ve become a bit callous to indignation and naysaying over the years ... there’s always someone willing to complain about something and most of the time it’s just taking up your time.
But I don’t think that’s it. I think it’s that in comparison to the number of good people around here who are concentrating on doing and saying something good, the foam-at-the-mouthers just look as small as they really are.
We’ve got people collecting medical gear, people checking on their neighbors, people donating to good causes, people trying to support local restaurants even though they can’t go out to eat; we’ve got teachers parading in their vehicles to boost student morale; we’ve got wonderful food service staff at area schools who are making sure kids are fed; we’ve got volunteers rounding up food for food banks; volunteers delivering Easter baskets ...
Good people, all. We’re proud of them.
*
Here’s another item that falls under the category: “You’re going to be home, anyway, you might as well do this.”
A couple weeks ago, we ran a story about how area fire and emergency services were doing in light of what will probably turn out to be a dry and hot year.
The point was made that fire departments are probably in good shape; but rural residents need to do their parts: Establish defensible space around your homes, and be ready to run.
Scott Bryan, emergency operations manager for Yuba County, said in that story that the county – particularly local fire departments – is in good shape to handle wildfire calls.
“The most protected properties in our foothills are those where efforts were made in advance to create a 100-foot defensible space around homes and structures,” Bryan said. And he emphasized that residents, especially in the foothills, be fully aware of their evacuation route options.
Go to BePreparedYuba.org and to BePreparedSutter.org to sign up for alerts.
You’re probably not going anywhere this weekend because of the pandemic ... so you might as well clear away the wild growth around your home and expand that defensible space.
*
Thumbs Up: We invited our Facebook friends to post selfies of themselves and friends and family outfitted with their face coverings. You just know that our culture is going to change before our eyes, and face coverings will continue to be the ubiquitous fashion apparel of the near future. Someone, I read somewhere, said they are the modern day equivalent of the seatbelt: They will become a safety measure that society will eventually expect us all to wear from now on.
We’re not so sure.
Anyway, there are some pretty snazzy face coverings. Check out the Facebook page.
Who’s locally manufacturing them for sale? Or to raise funds for a charity? We want to upgrade our wardrobe.
*
Lotsa Ughs: A couple of my Marysville Kiwanis friends sent me their best finds. Maybe they aren’t brilliant ... but they’re good tries for trying times. Send in your attempts and finds to smiller@appealdemocrat.com:
– A couple was stuck at home because of the shelter-in-place order. The husband found a dead cockroach in the kitchen. He spent all day spraying and cleaning every nook and cranny.
The next morning, the wife got up and put the cockroach in the bathroom.
– The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors!
– You think it’s bad now? In 20 years our country will be run by people homeschooled by day drinkers.
– Do not call the police on suspicious people in your neighborhood! Those are your neighbors without makeup and hair extensions!
– Me: Alexa what’s the weather this weekend?Alexa: It doesn’t matter – you’re not going anywhere.
– Can everyone please just follow the government instructions so we can knock out this coronavirus and be done?! I feel like a kindergartner who keeps losing more recess time because one or two kids can’t follow directions.
– When this is over…what meeting do I attend first…Weight Watchers or AA?