She enlightened us on one of this region’s most important stories.
We were sorry to read this past week of the death of Barbara Paterson.
She’s the person who made me think about the subject of homelessness in a different light. She taught that homelessness isn’t about transients and panhandlers and squatters so much as it is about families you don’t often see who are having hard times.
She explained that homelessness is about people living in their cars and vans, staying with friends or relatives, staying in cheap motel rooms. They might be singles or they might be couples or they might be families with kids. They might be grandparents.
They’re people worrying about keeping their kids in school; trying to keep a job or two or three. They try to stay out of the way. They work, but can’t afford the first and last in order to get even a cheap rental. They would love to be a normal family.
She taught that the homeless we shouldn’t forget, but too seldom think of, are hard to see.
Paterson was one of the original volunteers involved in Hands of Hope and served as president of the board for some years. She had a great impact on the community. Donations to Hands of Hope in her name are welcome -- for information, go to: www.ychandsofhope.org.
**
Thumbs Down: We hate that some of our favorite places are having or will be having tough times due to the cancellation of fundraisers and dampened business because of the pandemic.
Did you get a letter from the Sutter County Museum?
As mentioned in that letter, under normal circumstances there would have been news about the annual Trees & Traditions -- one of the fun social gatherings in the region that always brings hundreds of people together to help with one of the museum’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
Not happening.
It was instead reported that the museum’s income, March through September, 2020, was less than a third of what it was over the same period a year earlier.
This year was the 45th anniversary of the opening of the museum. They’d planned to throw a nice party for the milestone. Instead, they’re asking patrons to donate from afar ... maybe at the rate of $45 per person ... a dollar per year.
Mail the check to Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, 95993; or donate through the website: www.sutterycountymuseum.org, or go to their facebook page; or donate in person at the museum (the gift shop is open, with hours reduced: Weds through Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.).
**
Thumbs Up: What’s old is new? Some of us can still remember when doctors made house calls; and more recently home health specialists would call on families who needed some help. But this is a whole other level ...
We’re intrigued by Adventist Health’s latest initiative: providing “in-patient care” to patients who stay home.
Many of the ailments that you would have been admitted to the hospital for are now treated while you stay home ... but you still have the benefit of medical devices, drugs, and medical personnel, a doctor or nurse checks on you as frequently as needed -- either in person or virtually. It’s telemedicine ramped up.
The real advantage is that it allows hospital-level treatment for patients who might otherwise have waited some time to be admitted due to the coronavirus spread.
“This expansion comes at a critical time when COVID-19 cases have surged and patients affected by chronic illnesses are welcoming an alternative to being admitted to a hospital,” said Rick Rawson, Adventist/Rideout chief, in a news release.
**
Ugh: These two come from some foothills people we know.
-- I was going to tell a dad joke, but the humor wasn’t a parent, so I didn’t take it any father.
-- I was going to tell a mom joke, but the delivery was too laborious.