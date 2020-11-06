We know we’re a pain in the rear sometimes. But we gotta do what we gotta do ... including calling up and being pesky to elections officials who haven’t slept much in days and must have this general cloud of dark fear chasing them around, no matter how sound their operations are.
And they are sound.
I’ve met a lot of county clerks in my career … most of them are nice people; none nicer than Sutter and Yuba counties. And I’m not just saying that -- clerks can be as easy to work with as they decide to be.
Our elections chiefs and staffs are good, efficient, caring, helpful ... they’re local and they’re proud of their work. They go out of their ways to make the polling go easy for the people who really matter: voters. And they’re pretty nice to newspaper reporters, too.
Thanks to them and their staffs and volunteers.
**
Thumbs Down: We’re bummed that, again, we have to go without our wonderful Veterans Day parade. It was canceled two years ago because of the terrible smoke and weather conditions (about the time the town of Paradise was destroyed in wildfires). This time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bottom line, it’s probably a good idea to go without the parade this year. There would be thousands lining the parade route. It would be risky.
Still, it feels bad not to have the parade. We’re proud of our veterans and we’re happy to participate in something that recognizes their service to the country. A couple things you can do:
-- Recognize a veteran? Let them know you appreciate their service.
-- The Appeal would like to publish a page or more of brief messages about your, your loved ones’ or our friends’ service. Write a little tribute and send it to smiller@appealdemocrat.com or look at our Facebook page and post your tribute as a comment to the Veterans Day item there. If you have a photo of your loved one or friend or yourself, send it along with a little info.
-- Support our wonderful Museum of the Forgotten Warriors. It’s been closed during the pandemic but recently re-opened, with face masks and hand sanitizer available and appropriate distancing encouraged.
The museum is a full-fledged tribute to the real hometown people who served their country. It is the repository of thousands of items, donated by people, that were somehow connected to their service. Some of it makes you smile, much of it puts a lump in your throat.
It’s a thing we need to make sure survives and thrives. Go for a visit at 5865 A Road, Marysville. Admission is free, but please take along a check or some cash to throw into the collection box at the entrance. It’s open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open Veterans Day. For more info, go to https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
**
Thumbs Down: We’re grimacing a little about the story in the Friday edition about how Perfect Union, the cannabis dispensary in Marysville, wants to give $25,000 to the Marysville Joint Unified School District ... but the district can’t accept.
Legal as cannabis use and (in Marysville) sales might be, it’s the same as other businesses, such as smoke shops and liquor stores, etc., that fall under the category of “adult only.” Institutions such as schools that are responsible for the bringing up and education of children just can’t be associated with those types of businesses, no matter how benevolent they’re endeavoring to be.
Even if you believe legalization was the thing to do and even if you’re a user, you more than likely would cringe at the thought of a cannabis company donating to a school.
And even though the school could really use the money to shore up its distance learning infrastructure, they’d be sure to garner public disapproval if they accepted.
The company is doing well -- business is good. And they want to be responsible members of the community. They need to find some acceptable maneuver to put the money where it’s needed. We don’t know how that would work, but good luck.
**
Ugh:
-- Did you hear the one about the senator who won his election despite not having thumbs? He ran unopposed.
-- It’s important to look closely at lawn signs during election campaigns. I just voted for a real estate agent.