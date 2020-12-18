Today, we’re going to help deliver for SoYouCan. We’ve done so for a few years; it’s a privilege and a treat to be on the giving end. We would pay admission to be able to do so.
Angie Gates and her squad of dedicated volunteers are incredible ... they pull together lists of families that could use a little help at Christmas and they end up making life better for hundreds and hundreds of kids.
We’ve had nothing but good experiences delivering the goods (each family gets the ingredients for a fine Christmas Day meal, a week’s worth of groceries, two gifts for each child, stocking stuffers, family board games, clothes ... whatever the Gates commandos can commandeer.
Deliveries go to members of our community -- our neighbors. The children go to our schools and will grow up here and take their places in the local scheme of humanity ... and if they are having hard times now and are hungry, for the next week they’ll have nutritious food.
The payoff? They will hopefully feel that the community cares for them; and we will know they appreciate these things.
For far too long, we’ve mentally and sometimes physically sequestered off poor families. It used to be that poor people were just people who didn’t have much, maybe not enough, maybe just enough. We still knew them and talked to them and recognized them. Now days, we don’t expect them to show up; we don’t think of them participating; we don’t think a lot about them and we don’t think of thinking about them much ... except for instances like this.
So ... this is probably not enough. But don’t think these deliveries are somehow disingenuous. We will remember the hugs and handshakes we get today through the year; and the interaction with the families we have will temper our thoughts for the good.
All over the country, this year, food lines have grown, food banks have been strained and we’ve been called on to be a little more aware of what other people need. If you aren’t lucky enough to be a part of the SoYouCan effort today, there are any number of other distribution programs being planned. Donate and volunteer ... a little or a lot ... and help firm up our whole community.
**
Thumbs Up:
-- Adventist Health/Rideout got their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and started administering the preventative Friday. It may be months before the general public is treated, but it’s started. Thank, goodness.
-- Largely due to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs and other community boosters, a parade of first responders from the two counties was organized around Adventist Health/Rideout to show support for frontline healthcare workers and support staff. Boy, do they deserve the recognition. We’re lately reporting too often on COVID-related deaths. But think of the hundreds of lives being saved. Thanks.
-- Another important event happening today, at cemeteries around the region, is the annual Wreaths Across America Day. The annual effort solicits contributions to decorate graves of veterans. Organizers have realized more support than ever this year. It should be a series of solemn but very meaningful ceremonies.
**
Ugh: I miss the very fine folks of the Thirsty Thursday League at Nu Generation Lanes. But I don’t miss their jokes ... well, maybe I do. Here are some courtesy of my team captain:
-- The dumbest thing I ever bought was a 2020 planner.
-- 2019: Stay away from negative people. 2020: Stay away from positive people.
-- The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors!
-- This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her dog. It was obvious she thought her dog understood her. I came into my house and told my cat. We laughed a lot.
-- Does anyone know if we can take showers yet or should we just keep washing our hands?
-- I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to the Backyard. I’m getting tired of the Living Room.
-- Never in a million years could I have imagined I would go up to a bank teller wearing a mask and asking for money.