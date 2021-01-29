It’s not one of the top 10 lists we actually want to be on.
Insurify, a “web platform that allows users to find and compare insurance prices,” published a study and rankings of cities with the most vehicle thefts per capita.
Yuba City ranked 7th in the ratings, with 546 vehicle thefts per 100,000 people. For reference, Chico was ranked 20th; Redding was at 11. Bakersfield was No. 1 and Modesto was No. 4.
The outfit that did the rankings posited that there were a few reasons so many cities in the top 20 were in California, including proximity to major highways, making it easy for getaways. They also cited the Public Safety Realignment Act, which spurred prisons to release some classes of prisoners early.
We’re not sure what could be done to lower the rate. We know police are watching for the crimes -- we often see arrests made of people charged with car theft in the daily police blotter.
The idea that car thieves are utilizing interstate highways for fast escapes doesn’t ring so true ... police say most thefts are by people who are getting around town or are driving the cars to remote locations and stripping parts from them and then abandoning them.
Seems like security is the best bet: park in well-lighted areas, don’t leave money or valuables in the car in sight, double check that you’ve pushed the right button on your key fob and have locked the vehicle, set the alarm.
**
By the way: Someone contacted us about an alleged reporter stopping some young people to ask questions for a story. The reporter wasn’t ours; and we doubt he was a reporter. Just so you know, here are our rules, in case we have a real reporter out doing a “Word on the Street” or other feature:
-- Announce who you are right off: “Hi, I’m Joe Smith, a reporter with the Appeal newspaper. Got a second?”
-- Then show your ID ... take off your lanyard and actually pass it to them so they can look at it if they want. Also, give them one of your business cards.
-- Then proceed to tell them what you’re doing and ask for their participation. Thank them very politely no matter whether they choose to participate or not.
If they say yes, say upfront that you’ll need their name, age and city of residence. Let them know right then if you’ll need to take their picture. If they cooperate with all that, then go on to the questions. If they tell you their age is less than 18, stop, tell them thanks very much, and let them know you’re not allowed to interview anyone under 18 who isn’t accompanied by a parent or guardian.
-- No other personal info should be asked for ... no addresses, phone numbers, etc.
**
Ugh. This came from an anonymous source. Names have been changed … for no reason.
George and Eldon are seated next to each other on a flight from LA to NY. Eldon asks George if he would like to play a game? George just wants to take a nap, politely declines and turns away to catch a few winks.
Eldon persists and explains that the game is easy. “I ask you a question, and if you don’t know the answer, you pay me $5, and vice versa. “ Again, George declines and tries to get some sleep.
But Eldon says, “Okay, if you don’t know the answer you pay me $5, and if I don’t know the answer, I pay you $500” This catches George’s attention and he agrees to the game.
Eldon asks the first question: “What’s the distance from the earth to the moon?” George doesn’t say a word, pulls out a $5 bill and hands it to Eldon.
Okay” says Eldon, “your turn.”
George asks Eldon, “What goes up a hill with three legs and comes down with four legs?”
Eldon slyly takes out his laptop and searches all his references. No answer. He taps into the air phone and searches the net and the Library of Congress, no answer. He sends e-mails to all his friends and coworkers. No answer. After an hour, he wakes George up and hands him $500.
George says, “thank you,” and turns back to get some more sleep.
Eldon wakes George and asks, “Well, what’s the answer?”
Without a word, George pulls out a $5 bill and hands it to Eldon.