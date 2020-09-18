From the Devolution Files:
– Remember the old Facebook? Sometimes we’d criticize it for being so trivial, so frivolous – too many pictures of what was for lunch, too much TMI.
We used to go to Facebook just for a fun break. Sometimes Facebook was wonderful, as when you reconnected with a good friend you’d lost track of. Or when some one from Pucky Huddle (an actual place) made connections with you and you found a whole new bunch of second cousins. There were people remembering things. There were people telling jokes. There was some flirting. There was some hobnobbing. It was mostly fun.
Sometimes someone of a more serious nature would post a comment or a question and ask for other points of view and only a few of the responders would be snarky... other people would write their opinions or throw in their facts and then watch the trail of comments grow.
Of course there were trolls and domineering loudmouths. They occurred at about the same rate as they do out on the street or at a family reunion.
Whereas now the trolls and the snark-masters are about as regular as mean or dumb drunks in a bar full of mean and dumb drunks.
It used to be fun. Now it seems deadly and terrible and depressing.
– Likewise, it used to be fun to watch late-night talk shows. There used to be an opening monologue where just about everyone was a potential target for friendly ribbing. The real character assassination pieces were reserved for Don Rickles. There used to be talk about all sorts of things. People would converse about what they were doing and working on and what they believed ... and then they’d sing a song.
Now the hosts celebrate themselves. Their monologues and sketches are mostly rants disguised with smiles. For subject matter, they’ve mostly been in a rut that changes only with each new president.
They used to be illuminating and entertaining. Now they seem deadly and terrible and depressing.
*
Thumbs Up: Kudos to the CalFire and local leaders, such as John Nicoletti of Habitat for Humanity, for arranging to feed firefighters via local restaurants.
We’re not sure whether food and bar service businesses are the hardest hit by the pandemic, but they’re certainly the most visible victims. Most of the last half year they’ve been shut down by state restrictions, or forced to serve only outside (not really realistic when it’s smoky out). They’re also allowed to do pickup service. But we all understand that their reduced revenues are barely keeping them in business.
CalFire provided more than $28,000 in revenue for local restaurants while their firefighters were camped at the fairgrounds.
Good thinking; way to watch out for each other.
*
Thumbs Up: The old psychiatric facility on Stabler Lane in Yuba City, which sat empty for a decade or so, has been extensively refurbished and remodeled and is about ready to open, providing mental health rehabilitation and psychiatric health services.
The 50,000-square-foot building will house Cedar Grove Mental Health Rehabilitation Center (part of Willow Glen Care Center) and Stabler Lane Behavioral Health (part of North Valley Behavioral Health).
There are a few very good reasons to be pleased: A substantial building is put back in use and will be on the tax rolls; jobs for some 100 area residents will be provided; and mental health services, much needed in the North State, will be available for our region.
*
Ugh: Some friend or other sent these in. We’d like to invite submissions from those who believe they can do better ... or just as badly, we don’t care.
– If you don’t pay your exorcist you can get repossessed.
– I didn’t like my moustache at first. Then it grew on me.
– This woman said she recognized me from the Vegetarians Club, but I’d swear I’ve never met herbivore.
– I walked by a farm with a sign in the yard, “Duck, Eggs.” “That’s an unnecessary comma,” I thought to myself. Then it hit me...