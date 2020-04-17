We already curse those who scam the rest of us ... stealing, cheating, taking advantage of those of us brought up to be open and honest and trusting.
But there has to be a special place in hell for scammers who use a pandemic to hatch their schemes -- maybe a place with thistles and broken glass and intermittent electrical jolts.
The IRS inspector general is asking people to report any suspicious activity as the feds deliver $1,200 payments to millions of Americans to bolster the economy and help households with the burden of unemployment.
Payments have started hitting bank accounts and that, of course, means scammers are looking for ways to cheat us through identity theft schemes or just simply stealing checks from mailboxes.
“I understand scammers are already contacting innocent Americans by impersonating IRS or Treasury Department officials, offering so-called COVID-19-related assistance that requires the sharing of personal financial information,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley in a letter to the inspector general earlier this month, as reported in the Thursday edition.
The payments, including up to $500 per child, go to those earning less than $75,000 as an individual, including recipients of Social Security, disability and veterans benefits.
Those in that population, including the elderly, less educated and less tech savvy, are most likely to fall victim, it was reported. And they’re the most likely to really need the money.
One of the problems is that the pandemic means a lot of people who aren’t that familiar with the internet are now using apps to communicate with family and friends and ordering online. That gives scammers more opportunity to find easy targets.
-- Just remember: IRS and Treasury Dept. representatives are not going to call you up or message you and ask for personal information and Social Security information.
-- Avoid checking on links sent in emails or text messages that appear to be from the IRS.
-- The IRS won’t contact people by telephone, email, social media or text messages to ask for personal information.
