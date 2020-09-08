We’re a little worried about the U.S. Census.
It’s very important for our communities – much of our federal funding and grants is based on population numbers recorded during the census. Planning, programming, all sorts of things will utilize the data collected for the next decade.
Yet, census work has been extremely hampered by the pandemic and the timeline has been shortened (thought that’s going to the courts).
It’s good for us if we make sure we’re all counted.
As of Friday afternoon, the 2020 Census website reported that Sutter County has a total self-response rate of 69.1 percent while Yuba County’s self-response rate was 61.7 percent. A self-response rate of 56.7 was reported in Colusa County. (The state of California was reported to have a 67.5 percent self-response rate while the national self-response rate was reported as 65.2 percent.)
A little more than half a count is not good enough. Please be counted: Households can still respond to the 2020 Census through September 30th online at 2020census.gov, or by phone by calling 844-330-2020.