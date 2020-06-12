It meant the community cares
People showed up -- quite a few people for a community this size. And they were all cool.
I walked with last weekend's Black Lives Matter Unity March. It had been quickly arranged to travel from Marysville, over the 10th Street Bridge, to Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. It was one of a thousand such demonstrations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, an African American man held to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee in his neck until he quit breathing.
I was moved by the march ... to the point that participating in any of the chants was difficult, because my voice was breaking. A lot of us, I'm sure, started out with some trepidation -- in theory this would be a peaceful demonstration, but what could it turn into? How could the crowd evolve? How could the neighborhoods we were going to walk through react?
Once we started moving out of the Habitat for Humanity parking lot, you got the sense pretty quickly that it was going to be good -- there were a lot of people investing their time in doing something positive; and they made that happen.
It was a diverse group of around 400 people, I'd say. It was half and half in a couple ways -- people of color and whites, young and old, up and down the socio-economic scale ... it was fairly representative of our community. And it impressed me that families showed up and took part -- young families with young children were into it; kids and grandparents were there.
There were a bunch of good people around me. That's what was moving. The quantity and the quality. Good people who decided it was high time to recognize something evil exists in the world and that it needs to be called out and recognized. I also think our local demonstration was representative of the majority of such demonstrations in big and little towns all over the nation.
What did last week's march accomplish? A lot, I think. It brought some important issues home to us:
-- It metered local support. I think 400 people for a community our size is a pretty good turnout. And I noticed only a few smirks and one obscene gesture from people along the route; and hundreds of people honking their horns, giving the marchers thumbs up, cheering, smiling.
-- It introduced the group to each other. A lot of us wonder if we're alone or almost alone about things. You go to a rally like this one and get goosebumps because you're anything but alone.
-- It demonstrated to the marchers themselves, as well as to the community at large, that equality and justice aren't just high ideals. They're common goals.
-- It proved we can have fairly strident ideas and differing opinions in a way that allows full participation. And it proved that a whole lot of people are willing to put their egos away for awhile and listen to those in our community who have a real need to speak out about their experiences.
There was a Marysville march the week before last that went well; and people have been holding up signs along Colusa Highway now and then, peacefully demonstrating. Today, there is another march planned. It starts at 9 a.m. at the old Sutter County Courthouse and goes over the 5th Street Bridge, ending at Yuba Park in Marysville. Best wishes to all the marchers, the organizers, the police who will help keep them safe.
This is worth turning out for, folks.