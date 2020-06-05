We’re proud of local residents who have organized, participated in and respected local demonstrations promoting the end of both explicit and implicit racism and in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the many other black citizens killed because of their color.
We who want to do right tend to also want to believe we’re not racists and our communities are not plagued by racism, and we tend to concentrate on believing that to the point that we may not recognize the signs of racism, blatant or subtle.
The signs are still there. This past week’s demonstrations -- by and large peaceful and thoughtful -- are helping us all see.
Local demonstrations have been calm and respectful. More than 100 community members walked from Yuba Park to Ellis Lake last Sunday in honor of Floyd.
“People are tired of feeling divided when they really want to feel together,” said one of the organizers. The demonstration won praise for its demeanor and Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs was lauded for supporting the action and walking with the group.
Also, groups of community members have held up signs along Colusa Highway a few nights this past week.
Today, there are a couple events scheduled.
Members of the Word of Life Church are planning a vigil along the 10th Street Bridge from 10 to 11 a.m. They’re hoping to net some supportive honks and waves. (Please slow down a bit and be careful driving over the bridge as you pass them by.)
A Black Lives Matter unity march is being planned by locals for this evening -- organizing at 5:30 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity lot in Marysville and proceeding across the bridge, and down Hwy 20 and then cutting over on Gray Avenue to Sam Brannan Park. At the park, people will be allowed to speak and share feelings. (They are hoping for volunteers who might drive participants back to their cars in Marysville.)
Marysville and Yuba City police will be helping with traffic control, it was reported. The event was still being planned as of Friday, when this column was written, so details might be a little fluid.
We look forward to seeing these demonstrators -- they’re doing this to effect the sort of change that has been contemplated for centuries.
(Don’t forget, folks who plan to participate: there’s real reason for concern about the pandemic. Wear your masks!)
*
Thumbs Up: The new Fifth Street Bridge is coming right along, according to our latest report. It’s to be completed by mid-August.
Traffic was shifted recently to accommodate remaining work on the center median. Traffic will be shifted again in the coming week, it was reported, to accommodate work on an outside lane.
“For all intents and purposes, the bridge is done,” said the project manager.
What an accomplishment this is. A huge engineering and construction project for our community, adding in additional lanes for traffic over our main physical barrier. It’s not just a matter of convenience and efficiency, but also of safety. With eight lanes spanning the river we’ll be less likely to get tied up in traffic and more able to move quickly in times of emergency.
Here’s hoping local governments are planning something monumental to mark the completion of the $55 million project.
*
Ugh: An oldie, but a favorite:
Eldon is talking to the family doctor:
“Doc, I’m worried about my wife. I’m afraid she’s losing her hearing ... lots of times I say something to her and she doesn’t respond at all ... she’s just not hearing me until I get really close to her.”
The doctor asked how close. Eldon said he wasn’t sure. So the doctor instructed him to ask her a question from 20 feet away and if she didn’t respond move closer until she responded and to keep track of how close he had to be for her to respond.
That night, Eldon walked into the kitchen and Mary was at the sink, her back to her husband, washing vegetables. From about 20 feet away, he said, “Hey, Mary, what’s for supper tonight?”
There was no response. So Eldon walked up and asked her from 10 feet away, “Hey, Mary, what’s for supper tonight?”
There was no response so he walked up to within a few feet. “Hey, Mary, what’s for supper tonight?”
“Darnnit, Eldon ... for the third time, we’re having pork chops.”