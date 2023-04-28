Did You Know that several MJUSD employees were celebrated at the 2023 Educator of the Year awards ceremony this week?
On Thursday, the Yuba County Office of Education hosted an inspiring event that celebrated staff from all five school districts in Yuba County. Plumas Lake Elementary School District Superintendent Jeff Roberts, Camptonville Union Elementary School District Superintendent Patrick Brose, and I joined Bobbi Abold, Yuba County Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Local District Support Services, and several other administrators to hand out the awards for three categories: Classified Support Staff, New Teachers, and veteran Certificated Teachers. A great big thanks to MJUSD Board President Randy Davis for attending with us along with representatives from the offices of Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Assemblyman James Gallagher who handed out certificates to each winner.
MJUSD teachers and classified staff, nominated by their Principals, were recognized for their hard work and commitment to students and their schools. We thank Principals David Vujovich from Marysville High School, Zack Schulz from Linda Elementary, and Karen Dow from Cordua Elementary and Assistant Principal Nohemi Arroyo-Magaña from Lindhurst High School, for introducing each candidate. Here is a sentence or two shared about each of these outstanding winners:
– Jesus Hernandez, Custodian extraordinaire at Cordua Elementary, was recognized for his commitment to keeping the school sparkling and clean so students and teachers can enjoy teaching and learning.
– Alexandra Romero, Principal's Secretary at Marysville High School, received an award for her genuine caring and kindness for students, families and staff. She keeps the school operating like a well-oiled machine.
– Leticia Collier, New Teacher at Linda Elementary School, was recognized for her dedication to the children in her classroom. She is part of the Special Programs team and her commitment to students is very evident.
– Morgan DeVico, New Teacher at Lindhurst High School, is an excellent addition to the entire MJUSD. She brings her energy and enthusiasm to her classes each day. She is also the superstar teacher who started the first Mock Trial team in the entire Colusa-Sutter-Yuba county region. The Lindhurst team is already winning awards at this very prestigious academic competition. The Yuba-Sutter Bar Association has started working with this team, preparing many of these students to become future lawyers and judges.
– Youa Chue from Ella Elementary and Kayla Coughlin from Marysville High were recognized as Veteran Teachers of the year, for their ongoing impact on the schools and programs that they have been a part of. Both these long-standing teachers are the cornerstones of their schools.
Youa serves as the principal's designee at the site when needed and her classroom creates a challenging education environment. Each year her students outperform the State of California in the State tests and is one of the highest performing classes in the district. Kayla leads the Career Technical Education’s Agriculture Program, and continues to win state and national awards for student leaders and for the program as a whole. Her commitment to building future farmers and agriculture industry leaders has made this program one of the highest performing programs both in California and in this region.
Please join me in congratulating these dedicated staff for being part of our community and for their commitment to the students and families. MJUSD is always proud of all our teachers and classified staff and to be able to honor a few at this event was truly wonderful. Thank you, Yuba County Office of Education, for bringing this event back after the pandemic. Everyone had a wonderful time!