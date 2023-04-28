Did You Know that several MJUSD employees were celebrated at the 2023 Educator of the Year awards ceremony this week? 

On Thursday, the Yuba County Office of Education hosted an inspiring event that celebrated staff from all five school districts in Yuba County. Plumas Lake Elementary School District Superintendent Jeff Roberts, Camptonville Union Elementary School District Superintendent Patrick Brose, and I joined Bobbi Abold, Yuba County Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Local District Support Services, and several other administrators to hand out the awards for three categories: Classified Support Staff, New Teachers, and veteran Certificated Teachers. A great big thanks to MJUSD Board President Randy Davis for attending with us along with representatives from the offices of Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Assemblyman James Gallagher who handed out certificates to each winner.

