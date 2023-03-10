Did you know the District Spelling Bee competition is once again back? Since 1925, children across America have participated in classroom, school and regional spelling bees with the hope of making it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in Washington, D.C., in May. The Bee program begins with millions of students at schools across the country. In February and March, regional partners host Regional Spelling Bees and celebrate the champions who will advance to the national competition. 

The MJUSD District Spelling Bee was held on Thursday, March 9th, in the gym at Anna McKenney Intermediate School. The event was organized by Hector Gonzalez, Director of English Learners and Student Supports, who put in a tremendous amount of work to bring this annual competition back to life after the pandemic. The last time this was held was in 2019 at Edgewater Elementary School.

Tags

Recommended for you