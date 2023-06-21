Over the past 247 years of American history we have had hundreds of local, state and national insurrections/rebellions. Our existence as a country started with an insurrection and continued with a five-year war.
Insurrection/rebellion is an act of revolting against civil authority or an established government which might be a local, state, or national government. Some insurrections we might find meritorious and, under the circumstances, might have joined the insurrection ourselves. Others we might have dismissed as unnecessary, absurd, or grateful they were forcefully eliminated.
In the past seven years we have experienced a spectrum of seditious and rebellious activity from rancorous speech, to acts of violence, to attempts to kidnap and murder a governor, to the formation of new paramilitary groups, to the attack on Congress, to the radicalization of congressional members and their goals of eliminating the FBI and the Department of Justice.
We hear former President Donald Trump claim that if he is reelected, he will seek revenge for what has happened to him and those who have supported him. He states his plan is to destroy both the FBI and the Department of Justice and, with the help of a right-wing Congress, bring criminal charges against those he believes are his enemies.
He claims when he defeats President Joe Biden, he will bring both Biden and his “criminal family” to justice. We hear Kari Lake of Arizona say that if the federal government comes after us (right-wing/Trump supporters) they’ll “… have to go through me.” We hear Steve Bannon claim he and the boys are going to tear down the establishment/our present government and start over. And a congressman from Arizona claimed “This is war!” as he refers to the indictment of Trump.
Our Founders were fully aware of how citizens might turn against the recently created Constitution (1787), so Congress passed the Insurrection Act of 1807 which empowered the president, with Congress’s approval, to deploy U.S. military and federalized state militias to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion that violate state and/or federal laws. The act was used by President Abraham Lincoln against the South when the South seceded. President Ulysses S. Grant used it to stop the Ku Klux Klan. Both presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy used it to enforce school desegregation laws. The last time it was used was in California by Governor Ronald Reagan when he requested federal help to control the L.A. riots after the Rodney King decision. It’s been used 30 times.
As the nation grew in size, in population, and moved from an agriculturally based economy to an industrial base, local, state and federal governments had difficulty enforcing their laws, subduing law breakers, protecting the civil rights of the citizenry, and controlling political and industrial/corporate corruption. The results were the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) formed in 1870 by President Grant, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908.
Today, the DOJ’s major task is to enforce federal law and to oversee the administration of justice (civilly and criminally) at all governmental levels. At present, it has 94 districts. Within most of these there are eight divisions that monitor a spectrum of areas in which violation of federal laws could and do occur and where the safety of America and its citizenry is needed. Antitrust, civil rights, national security, taxation, justice management, prisons, environment and natural resources are some division examples. Depending on the issue, the districts can call on the department’s law enforcement agencies: The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Drug Enforcement Administration, Office of Inspector General – a DOJ monitoring system to make certain no DOJ employee is violating federal laws and/or rules within the department. The Attorney General of the United States runs this behemoth with a budget of $70 billion, 115,000 employees including 10,000-plus attorneys across the U.S. Technically, it’s the largest law firm in the world!
Kari Lake wouldn’t last a nanosecond against this juggernaut.
At this point in time, according to the DOJ, the biggest threat to America’s governmental structure on both state and federal levels is terrorism/extremism. A common definition of terrorism is the systematic or threatened use of violence (usually based on domestic issues) in order to create a general climate of fear to intimidate a population or government and thereby affect political, religious or ideological change. In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security reported that right-wing/white supremacist terrorism was the top threat. From Sept. 11, 2001, to 2020, almost 3,000 citizens have been killed by these terrorist groups and individuals. From 2001 to 2012, right-wing extremists committed about 337 attacks per year. In a 25-year period ending in 2020, the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that 66% of all attacks were from the far-right. In 2020, the numbers jumped to 90%. In 2019, the FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories as the potential source of our terrorist attacks and cited QAnon as a key factor. (Wikipedia: Terrorism in the United States).
So, what’s the point in presenting this information? Each of us has seen and read and maybe even discussed the level of violence in America, and we wonder and worry how much more and how much worse the right-wing/white supremacists, the Tea-Party radicals, the MAGA base and the frightened congressional Republicans will push their ideology until they win both houses and the presidency in 2024 or 2028, or when the violence, or the minority legislative control of too many states leading to a much more divided America and chronic chlorotic governance forces a president to act – big time.
The answer and the final clincher could very well be found in the world of governmental secrecy. The Insurrection Act of 1807 has been modified over the decades. It now allows a president to send federal troops into a state to enforce the laws, protect our Constitutional rights and suppress rebellions even if the state refuses help. The Supreme Court in 1827 gave the president exclusive power to make the decision to send troops unless specific statutory alternatives are given and are used.
The clincher: President George W. Bush wanted a review, after 9/11, of highly secret plans known as the Presidential Emergency Action Documents (PEADS). The Brennan Center for Justice was able to get 500 pages out of 6,000 pages from the George W. Bush Presidential Library using the Freedom of Information Act. These PEADS give a president extraordinary power at a time of a crisis (as determined by the president) that are freed from public, court and congressional oversight and control. The 1960s changes to PEADS gave the president power to “… suspend the writ of habeas corpus, detain ‘dangerous persons’ within the United States, censor news media and prevent international travel.”
A carryover from World War II was the power to shut down and/or seize control of any system of communication using wire. An extrapolation would be presidential power over “… the internet – and therefore claim a ‘kill switch’ over vast swaths of electronic communication.”
In 2008, the power to suspend habeas corpus was reviewed and apparently no changes to the earlier power to take control of persons and detain them without court hearings remains. Restricting the use of or preventing the issuance of a passport remains the same. “It allows the government to curtail international movement based on war, armed hostilities, or imminent danger to the public health or the physical safety of U.S. travelers.”
The Brennan Center was able to coax out these three older powers, but claims eight more PEADS were added under President Bush making a total of 56. Later, the Center claimed: “A presidential national emergency declaration unlocks enhanced authorities contained in 120 provisions of law.” If we consider the 120 provisions as 120 individual civil rights (certainly rights found in our Bill of Rights), they might very well cover most of our procedural and substantive due processes that we consider our personal protections from a tyrannical leader or government.
Hyperbole you’re thinking? Don’t.
One of America’s most reverential presidents became one of our most tyrannical: Abraham Lincoln! As president, chief executive, and commander-in-chief of the military, he felt he alone, (without the legislative and judicial branches) had to make the decision to go to war against the South and use whatever powers were available to him and disregard any legal or moral blocks that might hinder his success in preserving the Union.
Results: Lincoln basically abandoned the writ of habeas corpus in 1862 and it is estimated that 13,000 to 38,000 citizens were held without trial, some of whom spent months and years in jail. Many were Lincoln’s opponents and in one case half the legislators in the state of Maryland. He shut down about 300 newspapers and arrested numerous editors who were critical of him and the war. He seized the national telegraph system and prohibited the printing of news about the war – especially locations, maneuvers, leadership. U.S. mail could be censored. In some cases, people in the North wearing pro-South buttons, flying the Confederate flag, etc. could be arrested. The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 (solely by executive command) was a major violation of the Constitution and, in effect, government confiscation of millions of dollars in personal property. No hyperbole here.
Today, with the legal bolstering of the Insurrection Act of 1807, the unknown number and depth of presidential emergency powers (PEADS), the immense power of the DOJ makes any president monumental to the future of America. Will the continuing fracture between the left and right wings of our political system and most importantly our voting public, lead to such a crescendo of violence that whoever is president will bring to bear the exclusive presidential emergency weapons on one political or ideological side or the other? Are we now on that path? If so, let’s hope we never reach that destination.
John Lewin is a Yuba City resident and former longtime history teacher at Marysville High School. Lewin taught at the school from 1964-2003 and was the school’s social science department chairman for 25 years. In 2016, Lewin was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame with a lifetime recognition award.