As you may or may not know, Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties have been redistricted into California State District 1 from 3. Congressman John Garamendi will remain our congressman until Jan. 3, 2023. 

On Jan. 4, 2023, we switch to District 1. Our present state assemblyman, James Gallagher, will continue to represent us until Jan. 3, 2023, as will Congressman Doug LaMalfa; however, in the event that one or both of our representatives are voted out of office on Nov. 8, the winners of those two offices will become our new representatives on Jan. 4, 2023. 

