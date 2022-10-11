As you may or may not know, Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties have been redistricted into California State District 1 from 3. Congressman John Garamendi will remain our congressman until Jan. 3, 2023.
On Jan. 4, 2023, we switch to District 1. Our present state assemblyman, James Gallagher, will continue to represent us until Jan. 3, 2023, as will Congressman Doug LaMalfa; however, in the event that one or both of our representatives are voted out of office on Nov. 8, the winners of those two offices will become our new representatives on Jan. 4, 2023.
Last Friday evening at Boyd Hall in Yuba City, we had the opportunity to meet the two Democratic candidates for each of those offices (our two Republican incumbents opted out of any presentation or debate). David Zink is the candidate for the State Assembly, and Max Steiner the candidate for U.S. Congress.
To generalize: In their introductory presentations both candidates were poised, articulate, definitive in their positions on the issues in California and their thoughts on possible solutions based on their recognized civic involvement in California and their military and diplomatic experiences on the national level.
Candidate Zink emphasized the point that both he and candidate Steiner are running for office as in “We the People” (not we the political party) in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility ... promote the general welfare are the goals they seek to attain. Their emphasis was that they would dutifully work on our behalf to improve our lives regardless of our collective political, religious, and philosophical differences.
Certainly, this is the theme song of most politicians: promises made, but rarely delivered. These two candidates, however, are qualified, experienced, fully capable of holding their own and apparently morally sound to withstand the pressures of supporting policies that are contrary to the constituencies they represent and to the democratic system in which they function.
If you are sick and tired of The Big Lie, the entrenched hypocrisy, the number of congressional idiots, those who are determined to undermine the Constitution and our system of government, the degree of corruption on the state and national levels, QAnon's rot about lizard humans, alien human hybrids, Jewish people starting California wildfires, dark money "buying" votes and justices and eliminating necessary regulations, and oodles more, consider voting for these two candidates.
Nov. 8 is going to be a crucial election. Don't squander your precious right to vote. Go to VOTE SMART on your computer; type in the candidate's name and you will be given a menu to click on. For LaMalfa and Gallagher click on their voting records. Scroll down and see how they voted on various bills that came before their legislative bodies to become laws. It should be easy to tell if their vote was strictly political and if the proposed law would have been good or bad for the people they represent back home – the people who "hired" them to speak for them on the state and national levels and not fold under pressure from their own party or lobbyists or succumb to their own two-bit prejudices and favoritisms.
Please vote smart. You may think your single vote doesn't mean much, but there are millions who think just like you and collectively your vote will become powerful in making the changes we all need.
John Lewin is a Yuba City resident and former longtime history teacher at Marysville High School. Lewin taught at the school from 1964-2003 and was the school’s social science department chairman for 25 years. In 2016, Lewin was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame with a lifetime recognition award.