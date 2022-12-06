Marysville residents suffer in terms of reduced safety, high costs to maintain city streets and quality of life issues as a direct result of the state of California and Caltrans planning and policy decisions. 

Marysville has been on the short end of state and Caltrans planning processes for decades. This is easy to see as one looks at Marysville’s problems and compares them to the entire state. The state of California and its Department of Transportation are directly responsible for safety issues, high costs to maintain city streets and quality of life problems in Marysville.

