Marysville residents suffer in terms of reduced safety, high costs to maintain city streets and quality of life issues as a direct result of the state of California and Caltrans planning and policy decisions.
Marysville has been on the short end of state and Caltrans planning processes for decades. This is easy to see as one looks at Marysville’s problems and compares them to the entire state. The state of California and its Department of Transportation are directly responsible for safety issues, high costs to maintain city streets and quality of life problems in Marysville.
Many are like me and have experienced most of California first-hand. From that experience plus a close review of the entire state’s road plan it is easy to see that Marysville suffers more than any other city in California from extreme volumes of state highway traffic traversing our city on avenues that also serve as primary city streets.
What the state and Caltrans views as State Highways 70 and 20 are Marysville’s E Street, B Street, 9th Street, 10th Street, 12th Street and East 12th Street. Due to the overwhelming volume of traffic on those routes many truckers and motorists transiting Marysville depart them to join alternate and collateral city streets in the hope of hastening their transits.
These “alternate” routes include, but are not necessarily limited to: East 24th Street, Ramirez Street, Sampson Street, East 22nd Street, East 18th Street, East 17th Street, Yuba Street, B Street South of the State Highway routes, First Street, 3rd Street, Fifth Street, 14th Street, D Street, E Street, F Street, G Street and H Street. Many of those are primarily residential in nature. They all suffer high volumes of State Highway traffic looking for shortcuts in time and distance.
Safety is compromised. Speak to almost any Marysville resident to hear accounts of motorists and truckers on the state highways and collateral routes speeding, running red lights, running stop signs and disturbing otherwise peaceful neighborhoods with high volumes of noisy traffic and emissions.
Marysville is a city of 12,000 residents and has a modest tax base. With the state highway routes introducing an estimated 80,000+ unique transits through Marysville on busy weekdays, the police force that Marysville can afford is simply under-resourced to provide the level of traffic management and enforcement to keep the state highway routes and city streets safe for our residents and transiting motorists.
State highway traffic departing the highways for alternate routing on collateral city streets triggers much higher maintenance costs – essentially shifting the cost burden of state highway traffic from the state and Caltrans to the city and its residents.
Further, transiting truckers frequently depart established truck routes compounding maintenance problems for many city streets that are not designed for those loads. This is all very corrosive to the standard of living in Marysville, increases city costs for street maintenance and almost certainly has a negative impact on property values and business opportunities.
I challenge the state and Caltrans to reveal to us another community in the state that is anywhere near as besieged by high volumes of unique transits on state highways that double as city streets and beyond that anything like the additional burdensome and unaffordable costs suffered by Marysville in terms of safety, road maintenance, concentrated pollution and diminished quality of life.
The residents of the city of Marysville and the city itself are victims in this equation. They are victims of a long sequence of policy and planning decisions by the state of California as expressed through Caltrans. Although Caltrans does many good things in and for our state, like any state organization they optimize their planning based on budgets, needs assessments, politics and other pressures on decision making. Marysville has ended up on the short end of the state’s and Caltrans’ planning calculus and uniquely so as one surveys our circumstances and compares them to the entire state.
The result is unfair cost and burden shifting to Marysville and its residents in the form of reduced safety, increased costs and diminished quality of life.
I suggest the following specific actions by the state of California and Caltrans:
1. Provide funding for the city of Marysville to hire additional police resources in order to provide adequate patrol of State Highway 70, State Highway 20 and collateral city streets. This is about safety. For just one example, an on-duty Marysville police officer narrowly escaped death last year when a truck with trailers ran a red light at the corner of 10th and H streets well after the light had turned red and collided at speed with her police vehicle (That officer’s career has been cut short due to injuries suffered in that collision). It is also about community. With all respect to the CHP, we believe it takes local police to have the local knowledge to adequately patrol the state highway systems through Marysville and collateral streets affected by it.
2. Provide additional funding to the city of Marysville to compensate it for the additional wear and tear on city streets collateral to the state highway systems as described above.
3. Commence active planning with Yuba County and the city of Marysville for bypasses that divert transiting traffic around Marysville and provide necessary funding to execute those plans. A good start would be regarding the Highway 70 to Highway 20 connector plan proposed by Yuba County.
Chris Branscum is the mayor of Marysville and a concerned Marysville resident.