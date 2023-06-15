With much pride and excitement, I assumed the role as the new Chancellor of Yuba Community College District (YCCD) on June 15, 2023. Knowing that my appointment by the District Board of Trustees in April this year came after almost two years of search, I feel even more intensely the honor as well as the weight of the position. I thank the members of the Board and the broad communities for their trust and confidence in me to lead an expansive rural district that comes with a unique set of opportunities and challenges. 

I was attracted to this leadership opportunity at YCCD because it has a long history of supporting and improving educational attainment and economic development of its diverse communities. I am inspired by the commitment to educational excellence, collaborative problem solving, and innovation from the faculty and staff. Those are values that resonate deeply with those of mine, and I am inspired to lead, in the coming months and years, by inclusive and equitable leadership, intentional collaboration, and shared commitment to excellence in every aspect of YCCD’s operations.  

