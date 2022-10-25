The Guest View column by Marieke Furnee, “NYWD’s denial of irrigation delivery was based on false premises,” proposes to explain why we should have had a regular irrigation season this year. 

She accuses the water district (North Yuba Water District) of being non-transparent. There is no proof given of this ambiguous claim. She suggests that the water district is somehow responsible for the weather and should reimburse farmers that don’t have wells, water storage tanks, ponds, or any other backup plan for periods of drought. 

