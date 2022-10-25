The Guest View column by Marieke Furnee, “NYWD’s denial of irrigation delivery was based on false premises,” proposes to explain why we should have had a regular irrigation season this year.
She accuses the water district (North Yuba Water District) of being non-transparent. There is no proof given of this ambiguous claim. She suggests that the water district is somehow responsible for the weather and should reimburse farmers that don’t have wells, water storage tanks, ponds, or any other backup plan for periods of drought.
Further, she posits that the district decides everything behind closed doors. I’m curious about how she came into this information. Ms. Furnee suggested that our claims about the lack of water favored receiving our environmental exemption for our piping project.
Did she find this out playing pin the tail on the donkey?
Further our plan to sell water to pay for the piping project would somehow be more attractive to buyers because we would not be using our allocation for irrigation. I’ll leave that one to the reader to analyze. Most interesting is the claim that failing to produce an abundance of irrigation water was a strategy rooted in ignoring the facts.
While admiring her 1940s untouchables-style detective work, there is a much simpler explanation why we could not have a normal irrigation season. Our water system is not pressurized like her faucet at home. The ditch system is powered by gravity. It takes a certain flow in Dry Creek to produce irrigation, and measurement data from many years indicates that the flow needs to be 12 cfs (cubic feet per second) at the top of the #1 irrigation canal. More than that and the ditch overflows and may suffer damage. Less than that and the water flow stops as it soaks into the dry ditch.
Our delivery season starts on April 15 and ends on October 15. Field preparation in the ditches starts about April 1. This involves cleaning each water strainer, configuring the flow rates for each customer control box, and then balancing the ditch with valves that control the flow rate at various points. This preparation requires running enough water to approximate the desired flow of 12 cfs. This season we had less than 3 cfs until April 13. Then there was a rainstorm that brought 12 cfs on April 15. The crest of that storm brought 40 cfs on April 22 and then it began to dwindle and be down to 5 cfs by May 5. The irrigation season was over. From May 23 until October 21 the flow rate was 1 cfs or less.
Ms. Furnee filed a lawsuit along with Charles Sharp and others against North Yuba Water District the basis of which were claims as discussed here that cost taxpayers some $170,000 to defend. Her lawsuit was denied.
Gary Hawthorne represents Division 3 on the North Yuba Water District Board of Directors. He also is the chairman of the board. Hawthorne is running for the North Yuba Water District Division 4 seat against Marieke Furnee.