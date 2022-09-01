After reading Mr. Lloyd Leighton's column, “American history editorial twisted the truth," it appears that Mr. Leighton himself has twisted some truth.
He zeros in on the new California State Mathematics Framework as an example of how the "left" (he means Democrats) have gained control over math curricula around the country to promote "... the woke activism that is flooding our schools and being pushed on our children."
To prove his point, he refers to an 81-page yearlong teacher's workbook entitled, "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction - Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction." It asks for a year of self-introspection into how a math teacher (you) can discover and then eliminate the white supremacist attitudes, feelings, and thoughts one harbors, thereby understanding and controlling one's “racist character" when teaching math.
By following the steps in the book, one will be able to identify one's racist character that is inhibiting the students from being successful at math. By dismantling this racism and the white supremist attitudes, the math teacher will have reached the goal: "To be an antiracist math educator with accountability.”
Needless to say, I blew a gasket over this, and I'm sure Mr. Leighton did too. To accuse all white math teachers directly or indirectly of harboring and somehow exuding white supremacist attitudes/mannerisms and racism thereby corrupting the teaching process so that minority students are less successful at math than white students, is an unfortunate generalization/conclusion to make.
Because the workbook promotes integrating math with students' racial and ethnic backgrounds, their experiences, their histories and the importance of math in their futures, the workbook states math needs to be integrated with something relevant to them.
Mr. Leighton has pulled two examples from the book that illustrate the idea of “integrating math.” Teachers should, “Identify and challenge the ways math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views." Really? And identify examples of people who have used math as resistance and provide learning opportunities that use math as resistance. Wow! You get the picture ... but not to worry.
This teacher's workbook (referred to as a “Toolkit") was compiled by 25-plus teachers of math, English, athletics, administration, educational organizations and others from national, state and local levels. Political affiliation was not a criterion but, certainly, Republicans were also involved, so it shouldn't be considered a left wing/woke creation. The point of the "commission” was to improve all students' math capabilities – through understanding how the most damaging racism is built into our systems and institutions that shape our (whites) lives that are reflected in teaching math.
Here's the bottom line: The California Department of Education is going through the final process of reviewing and, if necessary, making changes to the state's K-12 math curricula. That process involves dozens of people, schools, teachers, administrators, academicians and eventually textbook publishers. The process is commonly referred to as a "new adoption year."
The last one for math was in 2013. It has taken 10 months involving hundreds of line edits based on public, teacher, administrator comments and recommendations. It is now 900 pages long!
The Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction is designed for grades 6-8 only. And in those math frameworks for those grades, the Toolkit may be referenced but not incorporated into any required teaching strategies; in fact, the entire individual K-12 frameworks are not state mandated. Some school districts will choose to follow the new framework for a particular grade, or they won't. Marysville High School departments would review the frameworks for their disciplines and make whatever changes to their already established frameworks they felt would best benefit their students.
The architects of the new frameworks for math have agreed to delete issues involving racism found in the 2013 framework. The contentious issue this year has been over the wisdom and consequences of requiring/offering algebra in grade eight or only in the ninth grade. This is a far cry from Mr. Leighton's statement that, "We have lost our way, though, when the left wing (Democrats) agenda permeates every academic subject taking precious time away from teaching core subject matter ..."
So how is so-called white supremacy and prejudice exhibited by a teacher in a typical public school stopped? Every school district in California has a published district philosophy that specifically states its purposes in educating its students. There are 15 points to Marysville Joint Unified School District’s philosophy and many refer to doing what it takes to maximize a student's capabilities and controlling any circumstances that might interfere with the student's effort to learn and be successful. This philosophy is as good as any in America. Every principal, department head, counselor and teacher is fully apprised of the need to control or stop any sexual, racial, ethnic issues between students and between teachers and students. After 38 years at Marysville High School, I have seen the consequences of violating these norms: from immediate dismissal, to a visit with the personnel administrator at the district office, to a hearing before the school board, to a rancorous parent-teacher conference, to removal from one school to another, to not giving a teacher tenure, to a meeting with a teacher's attorney, to the ever-present fear of legal action.
Finally, Mr. Leighton fingers the Democrats as the ones who shut down public schools over COVID, thereby causing black and Hispanic children to suffer the most academically. He also states the Democrats' "equity" policies (as found in the Toolkit) have caused children of color to identify as being oppressed and then we send them to failing schools. He concludes, “The policy failures are at the center of the Parent Revolt being seen across this country. Parents are running for school boards in record numbers to protect their children and save our schools."
For proof he uses the most recent ranking of public education in all 50 states. The 2022 California ranking is 44. These rankings include a dozen or more criteria such as teacher-pupil ratios, transportation to school, school environment, etc., and not exclusively based on test scores. In 2019, before the chaos of COVID, California was ranked 21st in K-12 and 3rd in higher education. Massachusetts was ranked first in K-12 and 30th in higher education. You can't win 'em all.
So, what's the point here? Mr. Leighton flipped out a Red Herring to get people worked up and bamboozled on nonsense instead of focusing on significant issues that have major impact on our lives and on the nation. Be wary of these Red Herrings!
John Lewin is a Yuba City resident and former longtime history teacher at Marysville High School. Lewin taught at the school from 1964-2003 and was the school’s social science department chairman for 25 years. In 2016, Lewin was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame with a lifetime recognition award.