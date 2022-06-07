Americans need to care more about the conflicts raging outside our borders. As the Democratic candidate for Congress in CD-1, I travel from Yuba City to the Oregon border talking to voters about the issues they want our leaders in Washington to take seriously.
I can say from personal experience that few voters are troubled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This apathy is a problem for America and for the world. Too many Americans think that our nation’s concerns stop at our nation’s borders. They are wrong. We need to understand the importance of facing threats abroad before they arrive at our doorstep.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now entered its fourth month. Vladimir Putin justified this brutal invasion with the absurd justification that Ukraine, a country with a democratically elected Jewish president, is a Nazi state. Over 4,000 Ukrainian civilians have died, and military fatalities exceed 30,000. When Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Putin portrayed the invasion as a short-term “special operation” that would end in victory within three days. It has now been more than 100 days, and the Ukrainians are still fighting. Putin was wrong.
The Ukrainians rallied to the inspiring leadership of President Zelensky and fought back. Using U.S. and Western weapons, they repelled the Russian assault on Kiev and are now fighting to hold Eastern Ukraine against renewed Russian offensives. The $40 billion assistance package recently approved by Congress will help Ukrainians defend their young democracy just as French assistance during our War of Independence helped us defeat the British.
Unfortunately, many of the voters who I encounter in the North State oppose this recent assistance to Ukraine. Many right-leaning voters parrot the line that “why should we pay to secure Ukraine’s border when we haven’t secured our own?” Of course, undocumented immigrants are neither driving tanks toward Washington, D.C., nor using artillery against Los Angeles, but it doesn’t matter how absurd the analogy is – the worrisome thing is that right-wing “thought leaders” like Tucker Carlson have decided to run with it and his listeners have adopted it as truth. The Party of Reagan is falling for authoritarian propaganda that would make Jane Fonda blush.
It is just as bad on the left where the fear of nuclear conflict is invoked as an excuse for inaction and opposition to all war has become de facto support for Russian aggression. If Putin is willing to use nuclear weapons to avoid defeat in Ukraine, does that mean we should force Ukraine to surrender in order to save our own lives? If we force Ukraine to surrender, what other European countries should we cede to Russian threats? Does Putin see a difference between U.S. military assistance and U.S. soldiers? Instead of thinking through the risks and benefits of each step along the path of escalation with Russia, these voters want us simply to “shelter in place” and allow Ukraine to be brutally and bloodily reabsorbed into a new Russian Empire.
The spineless ambition of our current crop of leading politicians is responsible for the voter apathy I see at my campaign stops. Voters do not hear campaign speeches from veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan. The last combat veteran president was President H.W. Bush, who left office 30 years ago. Fewer than one in six members of Congress are veterans, the lowest percentage since World War II. Voters may have moved on from war, but the world has not moved with them. Americans need to wake up and face reality. Americans need to dump the politicians who want to fight a culture war against their fellow Americans but are useless in a real war against an external enemy.
A resurgent Russia is fighting to extinguish a democracy in Europe. A rising China threatens democracies in Asia. Americans must again be ready to stand against authoritarian bullies around the world. If we do not stand with Ukraine today or Taiwan tomorrow, who will stand with us when evil comes knocking at our door?
Max Steiner is running for U.S. Congress in California’s First District against Rep. Doug LaMalfa. He is a self-described centrist Democrat. A member of the Army Reserves, Steiner previously served in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division and spent two years in Iraq in Baghdad and Kirkuk. Steiner has extensive knowledge of international relations and issues. He joined the Foreign Service in 2012 as an economic generalist and served as a Foreign Service Officer in Honduras, Mexico, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Washington, D.C. In 2019, he took a leave of absence from the Foreign Service to pursue a PhD in Policy Analysis at RAND, focusing on the intersection of diplomacy and development in the Western Pacific and Eastern Europe.