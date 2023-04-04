California is the only state that does not provide a personal Income tax exclusion for officer and enlisted military retired pay and Survivor Benefit Plan Payments.
In May 2022, an analysis conducted by the California Legislative Analyst's Office concluded that the number one issue for employers in California is attracting a qualified workforce. In California, approximately 60,000 high-tech jobs are unfilled; retired military personnel are ideal candidates for these positions. After 20 years of military service, servicemembers are eligible for retirement, many in their 40s. Military retirees are highly skilled with experience in management, task prioritization, resource management, attention to detail, team building, and communications.
Most importantly, many Military retirees have security clearances that are required to work in California’s expanding national security workspace. A study in 2022 prepared under contract with the California Research Bureau at the request of the Office of Planning and Research and the Governor's Military Council documented that:
– National security activity generates 762,000 full-time equivalent jobs in California.
– National security activity produces $158.2 billion in economic impact across California.
– California is home to more national security-related employment than any other state and many of these jobs are high-tech jobs, positions for which military retirees are uniquely qualified.
Very few military personnel can live on their retirement income alone, in fact most require starting a second career. When military retirees re-enter the workforce, they earn taxable income in addition to their military pensions. Military retiree household spending on groceries, rent, mortgage payments, consumer goods and recreation benefits the statewide economy. These are good neighbors who pay their bills, volunteer in the community, and have an appreciable level of discretionary income, exactly the type of individuals and families California should be trying to attract and retain.
The California Legislature session has convened and Assemblymember James Ramos, D-San Bernardino, announced he is again introducing legislation to exempt military retired pay, starting on the day of retirement, and surviving spouse benefits starting on the date of approval, from state personal income tax. Similar bills have been considered multiple times in previous sessions but with very little progress.
This bill will entice retiring military personnel and surviving spouses with their families to remain in the state and pursue second careers here, generating tax revenue from these follow-on high-paying jobs. If passed, the bill would support one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top priorities and make a significant contribution to maintaining and growing California’s high-tech workforce. This in turn will provide more tax revenue and improve California’s Science Technology Engineering and Math-based high-tech workforce and the state’s economy.
California’s high cost of living and the annual 2%-3% migration of military retirees and surviving spouses from California to more tax-friendly states makes exempting military retiree pay a critical issue. This would not only be a strong incentive for servicemembers to retire in California, but it would also provide a skilled and ready labor pool to fill high-tech job positions, while their family remains or joins the California workforce.
Clearly, immediate tax relief for military retirees and surviving spouses in California is a fiscally sound and viable option to retain and attract a high-tech workforce. Currently, 37 other states have learned this – losing a little in revenue initially but building a stronger fiscal base by increasing the number of state taxpayers.
Assemblymember Ramos has introduced Assembly Bill 46, the Military Services Retirement and Surviving Spouse Benefit Payment Act. Now is the time for our state legislators to pass this legislation.
USAF Capt. (Ret.) Tom Walther is president of the Alta Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.