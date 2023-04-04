California is the only state that does not provide a personal Income tax exclusion for officer and enlisted military retired pay and Survivor Benefit Plan Payments. 

In May 2022, an analysis conducted by the California Legislative Analyst's Office concluded that the number one issue for employers in California is attracting a qualified workforce. In California, approximately 60,000 high-tech jobs are unfilled; retired military personnel are ideal candidates for these positions. After 20 years of military service, servicemembers are eligible for retirement, many in their 40s. Military retirees are highly skilled with experience in management, task prioritization, resource management, attention to detail, team building, and communications.

