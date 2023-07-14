Did you know that Covillaud school construction has already started?
If you drive around this historic School formerly known as the Marysville Grammar School, you will see a construction project that has been requested for a long time. The original site was constructed in 1913, rebuilt after a fire in 1931 and demolished after World War II, according to Appeal archives. The building seen today was constructed in 1950 and currently sits at the intersection of 6th and F street in downtown Marysville and originally served as a high school before becoming an elementary school after 1961. Marysville has had a need for more modern and updated schools. The talk to complete this construction was started a few years ago and we are excited that the project is now underway and scheduled to be completed by December of 2024. By the end of construction, the school will have a brand new building with 16 classrooms where all teachers and students will get to enjoy a modern and exciting learning environment. The older classrooms will be used for other activities such as after school programs and conference rooms. The project cost is 20 million dollars and entirely funded by the district through restricted general funds. Please take a drive-by and you will see the progress being made by our construction team. What a great opportunity for our students and our historic community!