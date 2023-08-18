Did you know that Marysville Joint Unified is focused on ensuring that our youngest students, our preschool students, start their education with trained staff in well-designed inclusive classroom environments?
On August 3-4th, Director Jolie Critchfield organized and hosted a Building Bridges Academy for all local early educators. The academy included staff from districts across Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The attendees worked together to design meaningful inclusive environments for all students, including implementing inclusive classroom practices to create the best learning environments for students. Certified instructors provided training on strategies around safety and connection practices to build a "School Family." Participants were able to visit and talk with each other to share best practices. Stations set up by MJUSD preschool teachers addressed areas such as activities for students in reading, art, dramatic play, blocks, science/math, safe keeper rituals, classroom jobs, commitments, greeting/departure and "wish you well" activities. Approximately 200 early educators from Colusa, Camptonville, Yuba City and Marysville attended the event.