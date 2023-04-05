I was glad to read a recent letter to the editor in The Union newspaper expressing dismay at the treatment of Palestinians by Israel and that nation’s increasing turn toward autocracy and displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland.  

Even though I have studied and been active for Palestinian rights for many years, I have been hesitant to speak out about it, not knowing how to interject this concern to its deserved level of public awareness in the midst of also deserving attention to Ukraine, migrant suffering, racism, mass shootings, climate change and so much else. 

