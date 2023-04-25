A silent crisis is plaguing our communities and taking the lives of our children, knowing no socioeconomic boundaries. The fentanyl epidemic is getting worse by the day, and Californians are speaking up to legislators who try to keep this crisis hushed and swept under the rug.
Every week, approximately 110 Californians lose their lives to fentanyl, a synthetic opiate up to 50 times stronger than heroin. The drug is often used in counterfeit pills, so many victims do not even know they are taking a lethal dose of fentanyl. The number of deaths from fentanyl has steadily increased for the past few years, and it shows no sign of slowing down.
These victims are not just adults having a difficult time in life, or just children who have lost their way. They aren’t just poor or just rich, just from our cities or our countryside. These victims are our neighbors that live down the street, the friend in school who thinks they are taking a Xanax or a dose of OxyContin. Fentanyl takes lives indiscriminately, and the government is not doing enough to save lives.
People on both sides of the aisle are fed up with inaction. Democrats and Republicans both put forward legislation this year that would hold these drug dealers and murderers accountable for the almost 6,000 deaths each year in our state.
Last week in California’s state Capitol, I stood alongside family members of those who lost their lives to fentanyl, law enforcement officers, district attorneys, and regular Californians who have been directly affected by this epidemic. We gathered to call on the Legislature to do more and do better. Their testimony was a protest against a decision by the Chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee to delay hearing all fentanyl-related bills until after the legislative session is over for the year.
This decision would have killed proposals to establish a fentanyl addiction task force, enhance sentences for dealers who kill their buyers or sell on social media apps, and prohibit carrying a firearm while in possession of fentanyl. The legislation has bipartisan support. Nearly all are supported by law enforcement who are on the front lines of this crisis, and victims’ families.
For people like Natalie Page, the decision not to hear these bills was a slap in the face. Last week, she shared her grief in the loss of her brother Brett. He was a loving son, husband, and father, but he struggled with addiction for years. In 2021, Brett acquired pills he was unaware were laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Quickly after ingesting the drug, he suffered an overdose and passed away. He had no intention of ending his life the night he died.
His story is, unfortunately, becoming a common one, and highlights the fact that fentanyl is a potent, dangerous substance that has permeated throughout California. After sharing her story, Natalie joined other protestors in a walk to the Public Safety Committee hearing room, where bipartisan bills that could save Californians like her brother were being silenced.
The pressure on the Public Safety Committee by concerned citizens like Natalie mounted last Thursday, when Republican lawmakers made it clear they intended to force a floor vote on a number of important fentanyl bills. Eventually, The Public Safety Committee Chair agreed to hold a special hearing on fentanyl bills, a complete reversal and victory for the families.
The fentanyl crisis is nonpartisan. Californians from all backgrounds support the common-sense legislation to fight this epidemic.
This Thursday, the Public Safety Committee will take up these bills. Ahead of the hearing, Californians need to contact the members of the Public Safety Committee and encourage them to take these obvious, bipartisan steps to combat this crisis and save lives. Members of the public can also join the democratic process by attending the hearing and voicing their support in front of committee members.
Let’s hold murderers and drug dealers accountable for taking thousands of lives. These are not petty, victimless crimes. These dealers are profiting from destroying communities and devastating families across the state. We demand action now, before thousands more Californians lose their lives.
James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, has represented California’s Third Assembly District since 2014. Before joining the Assembly, he served on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors for six years. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at UC Berkeley before completing an Assembly Fellowship in Sacramento and a law degree at UC Davis.