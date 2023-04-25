A silent crisis is plaguing our communities and taking the lives of our children, knowing no socioeconomic boundaries. The fentanyl epidemic is getting worse by the day, and Californians are speaking up to legislators who try to keep this crisis hushed and swept under the rug.

Every week, approximately 110 Californians lose their lives to fentanyl, a synthetic opiate up to 50 times stronger than heroin. The drug is often used in counterfeit pills, so many victims do not even know they are taking a lethal dose of fentanyl. The number of deaths from fentanyl has steadily increased for the past few years, and it shows no sign of slowing down. 

