As we get ready to head back to school next week, I would like to take an opportunity to share some information about the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s wonderful after school programs, which offer expanded learning opportunities for our students.
After school programs support social, emotional, cognitive, and academic development, as well as reduce risky behaviors, promote physical health, and provide a safe and supportive environment for our youth.
The MJUSD after school programs start the first day of school, on Aug. 11. The programs open immediately after school and close at 6 p.m. every school day. We offer services at 17 school sites, including 14 elementary schools and three middle schools. Our STARS Program supports our elementary schools and the ASES Program supports our middle schools.
This year, we are excited to offer new enrichment activities, including Sami’s Circuit with Sami Kader, which provides fitness, social emotional learning, and motivational speaking. We will also be offering art lessons led by two art instructors, as well as photography, videography, and editing. Another exciting feature is our new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) activities that incorporate project-based learning experiences such as Piper computer building and coding, service-learning projects, and so much more!
To learn more, visit www.mjusd.com and click on After School Programs where you will find a link to enrollment forms for each of the sites that we operate at. If a program at your requested site is full, your student(s) will be placed on a waitlist. We will continue to add students to our programs throughout the year, as soon as space becomes available. We are also working to add more staff members to our team so that we can serve more students.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Pete Pantoja at ppantoja@mjusd.k12.ca.us. We are so proud of him and his team for their continued dedication in expanding these exciting options for our students.