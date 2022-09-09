Each year, millions of scholarship dollars are left untouched and families may not be aware that there are funds available to help students earn four-year college degrees. Good, quality jobs promote health through upward economic mobility, financial security, and opportunities for career progression and growth.
Since there are no four-year colleges or universities in this community, we hear comments and questions like “it is too expensive” or “where do we get more information?” Almost all jobs in today’s economy require a college degree. Many of our students transition straight to four-year universities after graduation, while others attend Yuba College for the first two years and then transfer. We want to make sure our families have all the information they need to make these important life decisions which is why we are focused on creating a “college going culture” to help bring our students’ dreams to fruition.
To do this, we recently established a four-year college partnership with California State University, Chico (Chico State). Admissions staff and counselors from Chico State will be on our school campuses every month and they will work with students, staff and families to provide information about enrollment, scholarships, and funding. They will also assist with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process to help students apply for college financial aid, which includes grants and student loans. We are also scheduling parent meetings to highlight Chico State programs and share opportunities for high school students.
If your student is planning to attend a college other than Chico State, the information provided by Chico State counselors and admissions staff will help them as well. College and career education is the culmination of a student’s PreK-12 learning experience. Simply stated, being prepared for college and careers allows students to choose the future they desire.
Like me, every parent wants their children to do better in life than they have – this is the tenet of parenting. We are always looking for ways to set our children up on a path to success. We are with you on this journey. Stay tuned for parent information nights coming up soon.