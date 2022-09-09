Each year, millions of scholarship dollars are left untouched and families may not be aware that there are funds available to help students earn four-year college degrees. Good, quality jobs promote health through upward economic mobility, financial security, and opportunities for career progression and growth. 

Since there are no four-year colleges or universities in this community, we hear comments and questions like “it is too expensive” or “where do we get more information?” Almost all jobs in today’s economy require a college degree. Many of our students transition straight to four-year universities after graduation, while others attend Yuba College for the first two years and then transfer. We want to make sure our families have all the information they need to make these important life decisions which is why we are focused on creating a “college going culture” to help bring our students’ dreams to fruition. 

