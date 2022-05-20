The academic, mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students is a top priority, which is why Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) schools provide several different levels of services to keep our students safe and engaged. I would like to take this opportunity to share some information with you about these programs with the hope that our families become more aware of these resources and our students remain connected to our community.
Should you have any concerns with your child’s emotional or mental well-being, the first step we recommend is to reach out to your child’s school site principal to learn what support services are available at the site and district levels. You can also access more information by visiting www.mjusd.com and opening the Parent Resource page, where you will find a list of community resources.
Listed below are some key support services that MJUSD provides to all of our students:
1. While at school each student has access to counselors who are dedicated to their academic, mental, and emotional success. You can learn about your child’s academic progress and share any concerns about their well-being that you might have with your child’s counselor so that we can continue to work together for our students.
2. With parent approval, students in our intermediate and high schools have access to Wellness Together therapists. These therapists offer students mental health support, which includes individual counseling services, psychosocial interventions, and group counseling.
3. MJUSD also has Outreach Consultants who support students by making connections to families and providing up-to-date information about what is happening at the site. If you have not been receiving communications, please contact the school site principal to make sure your email and phone number is updated so you can receive important updates. I also encourage you to get to know the Outreach Consultant at your student’s school.
3. All families have 24/7 access to mental health services through Care Solace. You can visit the Care Solace page under Parent Resources on the MJUSD website and start a referral request. The service is provided at no-cost to our families and will connect individuals to a mental health care provider within 24 to 72 hours, whether you have insurance or not. You can also email Ms. Liz Diaz at ldiaz@mjusd.k12.ca.us for more information about Care Solace.
4. Our HOPE program provides services to foster and homeless youth. For example, there is a clothing closet in the district office for our students that provides clothes, shoes, and school backpacks. There are also many additional resources in our community for families and students experiencing homelessness. Please contact Ms. Elizabeth Preston at Epreston@mjusd.k.12.ca.us for more information.
5. All elementary and intermediate school sites offer after-school programs that support enrichment and homework time for students in grades TK-8. Space is limited so please contact Mr. Pete Pantoja at ppantoja@mjusd.k12.ca.us for more information.
6. For parents who have difficulty transporting their student(s) to school and wish to have them access public transport, the transportation department can provide free Transit Bus Passes upon request.
7. Online academic tutoring is available 24/7 for every student in grades 3-12 through FEV Tutor. This is a free service that MJUSD provides to our students. Students can access this service by either scheduling a tutoring session in advance or logging in any time and requesting one. For more information contact Ms. Ana Correa at acorrea@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
8. This year’s summer learning program is scheduled from June 13-30. For more information, visit mjusd.com or contact Ms. Jodi Buda at jbuda@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
I would also like to invite you to connect with us on the MJUSD Facebook page if you have not already done so. For any questions or queries, please email me directly at fasrani@mjusd.k12.ca.us or email Ms. Courtney Tompkins, Public Information Officer, at ctompkins@mjusd.k12.ca.us
Please have a safe week. In our guest view column next week, we will talk about athletics and the sports options in our schools and share some information about what your students can do over summer to stay busy around the Marysville community.