Immunizations are needed at certain ages and are part of the enrollment process for public schools in California. At the start of this school year, we still have hundreds of students who have not had a chance to get their immunizations. Students who are not immunized by Sept. 16 will have to be sent home, and we don’t want that to happen.
While we were looking for ways to make this service available to our families, we learned that many healthcare providers did not have immunization appointments available for months. With a little hard work and creativity, we found a way to form a unique partnership with Yuba County Health & Human Services and Ampla Health. Under this newly designed partnership, Ampla Health Lindhurst will offer free immunization clinics for our students to access. Our Transportation Director also figured out how to provide families transportation to and from the clinic. Thanks to Yuba County and Ampla Health for making this possible!