Ensuring the personal, physical and emotional well-being of our staff, students and families is very important to us. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and while suicide prevention is important to address year-round, September is dedicated to raising awareness around a difficult topic with compassion and strength. 

Death by suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34 and the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. 

