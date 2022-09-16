Ensuring the personal, physical and emotional well-being of our staff, students and families is very important to us. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and while suicide prevention is important to address year-round, September is dedicated to raising awareness around a difficult topic with compassion and strength.
Death by suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34 and the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition.
Marysville Joint Unified School District provides significant resources for mental health support across the district. We are continuing to expand access to mental health resources at all of our school sites, which includes wellness centers, counselors, psychologists, and outreach consultants, as well as facilitating access to 24/7 support through a partnership with Care Solace. You can access Care Solace services and get direct and individualized support by calling 888-555-0595. Through Care Solace, you or your loved ones will be connected to a mental health professional within 24-72 hours.
Throughout the month of September, the National Association for Mental Health (NAMI) will highlight the “Together for Mental Health,” campaign which encourages people to raise their voices and advocate for better mental health care, including an effective crisis response system. After years of advocacy and preparation, your can simply dial or text 988 on your phone to connect to a mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention hotline – a simple, easy-to-remember way for people to get help. This new number allows people to quickly connect with support during a crisis, 24/7, no matter where they live.
Mental health crisis resources:
– If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately.
– If you are uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can chat the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.
– You can also text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.
– Learn how to be prepared for a crisis, know the warning signs and risk factors of suicide, and more at www.nami.org.
We ask the members of our community, our families, and our educational partners to reach out and let us know if there is a crisis that we need to respond to. You can also go to our website at www.mjusd.com and click on the anonymous reporting form to submit an anonymous community report so our student safety and wellness teams can follow up. Please, if you see something, say something. We are all in this together.