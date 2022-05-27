Did you know there are a number of resources available to our students and families over summer break?
As we quickly approach our last day of school on June 3, I took some time this week to call members of our community to gather information about these resources so I could share them with you. Please note the community events, volunteer, and educational opportunities shared below are not organized or sponsored by the school district.
Here are a few items worth checking out:
– Marysville Joint Unified School District will be providing summer learning programs from June 13-31. Please contact Jodi Buda for more information at jbuda@mjusd.k12.a.us.
– Volunteer your time at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, and building materials to the public. Contact johnnicoletti@gmail.com or 530-701-1773.
– Volunteer at SAYLove on the last Saturday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to noon; donuts, lunch, and a t-shirt are included! SAYLove is a grassroots organization that aims to enhance the beauty and environment in which we live. To volunteer, visit the saylove.org website to fill out a volunteer application and waiver. Under the events tab, you will find the service dates and meeting locations and times. If you have any questions, you can email info@saylove.org or call 530-682-5348.
– The Tri-Counties Community Center offers weekly classes and events including archery, art, bingo, fencing, Karate, gymnastics, ecology classes, and game and skate nights all throughout summer! You can find out the weekly schedule and learn how to participate by visiting them on Facebook at @TriCCforme.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture works on many projects throughout the summer and could use your help. Contact Executive Director David Read at david@yubasutterarts.org.
– 4-H has a number of opportunities for young adults. You can visit https://cesutter.ucanr.edu/Youth_Development/ for more information.
– Youth who are 16 years or older can sign up for the cadet program with the Marysville Police Department. Through the program, cadets gain exposure to the field of law enforcement so they can determine whether it is a career they are interested in pursuing. For more information, contact mcarroll@marysvillepd.org.
– Students interested in the culinary arts, who can take a cooking lesson or help out at a catering event, can contact John Nicoletti at 530-701-1773 or johnnicoletti@gmail.com.
– The League of Gentle Men is a program focused on personal hygiene, listening skills, and proper etiquette toward all members of society. Students can participate in the project by contacting John Nicoletti at 530-701-1773 or johnnicoletti@gmail.com.
– NorCal Supreme Sports offers youth sports such as basketball and volleyball. The program offers a flexible fee structure. For information on the basketball program, contact norcalsuprememsports@gmail.com or 530-218-1983. For information about the volleyball program, contact norcalsupremevolleyball@gmail.com or 916-801-1983.
Lastly, Tri-Counties Community Center will be hosting a Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1830 B St. in Marysville. Each student who participates will receive a new backpack full of school supplies. Admission is free and there will be prizes, games and snacks!
I hope you have a wonderful summer. Stay safe! I look forward to seeing you back at school on Thursday, Aug. 11.