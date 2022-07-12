The Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) was officially established in the 1960s but there are schools in our district that have been around for more than 100 years. While our school community is rich with history, many of our buildings are aging and our facilities are in need of major upgrades and renovations. Over the past few years, our Board of Trustees has approved a number of new projects to achieve this goal, and we are working very hard to improve our campuses with each new project.
I’d like to share a bit about one of these major projects with you.
Did you know that Arboga Elementary School is expanding to serve students in grades TK-8? The project, which was approved in 2020, has grown the campus footprint to approximately 55,000 square feet. The new construction includes two new classroom wings featuring 10 classrooms and a new science lab. A new Multipurpose Room has also been built, which will house a new kitchen, cafeteria, stage, restrooms and a connected outdoor amphitheater space. There is also a new fitness track and new parking and drop-off points to make navigating the school campus easier.
When asked about the project earlier this year, Principal Eric Preston said, “I think it’s an amazing thing for the school because we’re going to have an outdoor amphitheater. We’re going to be able to have volleyball games and play basketball indoors. This allows us to actually utilize the 11 acres that we have and let kids kind of breathe.”
The project will be completed by the end of July, just in time to open up for students when the 2022-23 school year starts on Aug. 11. The expansion will be phased in over two years, starting with the addition of Transitional Kindergarten and 7th grade classes for the 2022-23 school year and 8th grade classes in the 2023-24 school year.
In January, community members, administrators, Board members, teachers and students gathered to sign a large support beam that was installed in the building that now houses a new state-of-the-art science classroom. The 6th grade students who signed the support beam will be the school’s first graduating class of 8th graders in 2024. With increased new home construction in the area, this project comes at just the right time because it will allow Arboga to continue serving its current students as well as the new students whose families are moving into the neighborhood.
This project and many others at school sites across the district have been identified in MJUSD’s Facilities Master Plan, which will soon be presented to the Board of Trustees. The next major projects on our list are a new school building at Covillaud Elementary School and new construction at Foothill Intermediate School.
On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank the Arboga community and the residents who have continued to accommodate the construction-related disruptions during the past two years. Please accept our gratitude for your patience and support so that we could complete this project on time and within budget.
We are very excited for our students, staff and the entire Arboga community!