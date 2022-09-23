Did you know there is a national program that supports schools with strategies to encourage positive student behaviors and school culture? Did you also know that each year schools are recognized nationally for working to implement the framework on their campuses? 

Well, we recently learned that eight of our schools have earned silver and bronze recognition from the California PBIS Coalition for their work during the 2021-2022 school year. The schools that earned awards are: Arboga Elementary; Browns Valley Elementary; Cordua Elementary; Cedar Lane Elementary; Johnson Park Elementary; Marysville High School; McKenney Intermediate School; and Yuba Feather Elementary. 

Tags

Recommended for you