Did you know there is a national program that supports schools with strategies to encourage positive student behaviors and school culture? Did you also know that each year schools are recognized nationally for working to implement the framework on their campuses?
Well, we recently learned that eight of our schools have earned silver and bronze recognition from the California PBIS Coalition for their work during the 2021-2022 school year. The schools that earned awards are: Arboga Elementary; Browns Valley Elementary; Cordua Elementary; Cedar Lane Elementary; Johnson Park Elementary; Marysville High School; McKenney Intermediate School; and Yuba Feather Elementary.
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a framework that helps schools improve systems and practices affecting student outcomes every day. Marysville Joint Unified School District schools have been involved in training their staff and implementing the PBIS best-practices to support and improve school climate and conditions to maximize academic and social behavioral outcomes. Prior to identifying which schools would receive this recognition, an independent team visited campuses earlier this year to see the evidence-based practices on campus.
“I am excited that the efforts of the students and staff have been recognized by California PBIS as we continue to do everything possible to make Yuba Feather Elementary a safe and enjoyable place to be,” said Yuba Feather Principal Duane Triplett. “Last year, Yuba Feather also received the 2022 Pivotal Practices award from the California Department of Education. We have so much to be proud of in MJUSD.”