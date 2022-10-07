Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District is the only district in our area that offers American Sign Language (ASL) classes for high school students? What is even more exciting is that the request for this course was made at one of the district’s monthly student forums, where student leaders meet with me to discuss important issues, ranging from student and staff culture to courses of studies.

We had a large group of students who requested this course. During this first year, the introductory-level ASL course is offered daily for four periods, two which serve students attending Marysville High School and two that serve students from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. Approximately 100 students are currently enrolled in the course and many others were on a waitlist at the start of the semester. The first-year course is focused on basic conversation and provides an introduction to deaf history and culture. Students also learn basic sign language techniques. 

