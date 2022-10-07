Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District is the only district in our area that offers American Sign Language (ASL) classes for high school students? What is even more exciting is that the request for this course was made at one of the district’s monthly student forums, where student leaders meet with me to discuss important issues, ranging from student and staff culture to courses of studies.
We had a large group of students who requested this course. During this first year, the introductory-level ASL course is offered daily for four periods, two which serve students attending Marysville High School and two that serve students from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. Approximately 100 students are currently enrolled in the course and many others were on a waitlist at the start of the semester. The first-year course is focused on basic conversation and provides an introduction to deaf history and culture. Students also learn basic sign language techniques.
Jeniffer Thornton teaches the ASL course and brings her passion to address the gap between the hearing and deaf communities by teaching young people how to interact more respectfully with members of the deaf community. This is the first time this course has been offered at any high school in our area. Thornton worked for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program in Yuba City prior to joining our MJUSD family.
After high school, students can choose to specialize in Deaf Studies while in college. Students may also pursue a two- or four-year degree in ASL Interpreting. There is a wide variety of ASL interpreter opportunities across many industries. Here are some of the possible positions to choose from:
– School interpreters: These ASL interpreters work full time in hearing or deaf schools to translate for students and instructors.
– Medical interpreters: This is a specialized ASL position that typically requires knowledge about the medical industry and additional certifications.
– Video relay interpreters: These ASL interpreters work in an office managing video phones and mediating calls between hearing people and deaf people.
– Court-certified interpreters: This is a specialized ASL position that typically requires knowledge about the law industry and additional certifications.
– Community interpreters: Agencies assign jobs to ASL interpreters after receiving calls from dentists, doctors, schools or other organizations that have a deaf client and need an interpreter.
We have made a great start bringing this wonderful language and its importance to the world of work to our district. We anticipate that this will grow each year and we are here to support this program in every way possible.