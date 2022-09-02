Did you know that Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) has reopened the Marysville School for Adults? We are very excited to start the first session of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 6. 

Our adult program has been established to support our district’s vision of ensuring that all students have the opportunity to experience success through alignment and development of programs, facilities, and other resources. The establishment of the adult program will continue to support lifelong learning, build a better future for the families we serve, and create opportunities for the entire Yuba County community. 

