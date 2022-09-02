Did you know that Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) has reopened the Marysville School for Adults? We are very excited to start the first session of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Our adult program has been established to support our district’s vision of ensuring that all students have the opportunity to experience success through alignment and development of programs, facilities, and other resources. The establishment of the adult program will continue to support lifelong learning, build a better future for the families we serve, and create opportunities for the entire Yuba County community.
Nearly 110 adult learners have fully enrolled in this program and we are continuing to add new students. The program offers a full array of courses for a student to complete their high school diploma. The program also offers English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, and Financial Literacy courses as well as parenting workshops, citizenship and naturalization preparation, and work-related certifications. The certification courses will enable students to qualify for positions within MJUSD, including bus drivers, nutrition services providers, classroom paraprofessionals and many more. We also ask that you help us share this information with anyone who could benefit from going back to school to earn their diploma or a job certification.
MJUSD’s Director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships is Mr. Bob Eckardt, who brings his extensive knowledge in this area to rebuild, expand, and reestablish adult education in our community. You can contact Mr. Eckardt at beckardt@mjusd.k12.ca.us to learn more about this program.
MJUSD is a part of the North Central Adult Education Consortium and is qualified to receive state funds to support this program. To increase accessibility, we are opening adult learning classes at multiple school sites across the district. Classes are offered as 10-week sessions; the first session is from Sept. 6 through Nov. 10. Courses to complete your high school diploma or prepare for the GED are being offered at Marysville High School, Cedar Lane and Ella elementary schools. English as a Second Language and citizenship and naturalization preparation courses are being offered at Ella and Linda elementary schools.
For more information or to sign up for a class, please call Nallely Ramirez at 530-740-6420. We look forward to seeing you there!