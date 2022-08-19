Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) is proud of its partnership with Yuba College that gives high school students the option to complete dual enrollment courses to earn both high school and college credits. Last year, 136 high school students earned credits at Yuba College.

The Early College program allows eligible students the opportunity to earn up to 60 credits (AA degree) while in high school. Additional dual enrollment courses, like our new Fire Science and Administrative Justice classes, allow students to take community college classes, taught by college professors, on their high school campus. In addition, eligible high school students can take college courses outside of their high school schedule. It is important, however, that students and families monitor the success closely. Taking two classes per semester or four per year is a recommended pace. 

