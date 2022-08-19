Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) is proud of its partnership with Yuba College that gives high school students the option to complete dual enrollment courses to earn both high school and college credits. Last year, 136 high school students earned credits at Yuba College.
The Early College program allows eligible students the opportunity to earn up to 60 credits (AA degree) while in high school. Additional dual enrollment courses, like our new Fire Science and Administrative Justice classes, allow students to take community college classes, taught by college professors, on their high school campus. In addition, eligible high school students can take college courses outside of their high school schedule. It is important, however, that students and families monitor the success closely. Taking two classes per semester or four per year is a recommended pace.
Completing dual enrollment courses is a huge financial benefit as families can save thousands of dollars by having these courses finished before entering a four-year college. We are continuing to fine-tune the process to ensure completed courses are transferable to four-year colleges after students leave Yuba College.
Many MJUSD students are able to finish 25-30 credits during their high school career as they also attend summer sessions at Yuba College. We want our students to be prepared to attend a four-year college and earn a bachelor’s degree. It is important for students to keep this option as one of the pathway choices available to them. When college courses, where students earn high marks, are present on a high school transcript, it shows the student is ready for college. Many careers require a college degree, even for entry-level positions.
Throughout the process, Yuba College provides a liaison to work with the students in our high schools. The district staff and Yuba College meet regularly to set up the annual options and monitor student success.
If you would like to know more about dual enrollment, please contact MJUSD Director of College and Careers Jami Larson at jlarson@mjusd.k12.ca.us or Yuba College Dean Dr. Michael Bagley at mbagley@yccd.edu.
We thank Yuba College for this ongoing partnership and for their service to the community.