The role of our school district is greater than serving as a premier academic institution; our schools also play an integral part in community improvement measures and serve as a safe space where we can learn together to promote wellness throughout our community. We are honored to partner in this work with the Blue Zones Project and learn from their experience building communities that are focused on wellness.
Earlier this year, in April, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to participate in the Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, which involves working with community partners to create student learning environments that promote ongoing healthy behaviors through better nutrition and more movement. In the 2022-2023 school year, you will have the opportunity to participate in various workshops and events for families that will support this resolution. We hope you will join us on this journey.
Marysville Joint Unified School District is also participating in conversations with Yuba County about opening wellness centers on our campuses to provide additional support for our community. More information on this service will be coming to you soon.
As we begin the month of July, I would like to share with you the Yuba Sutter Wellness & Activity Calendar, created by Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter. The calendar includes wellness advice and activities to participate in during these endless sunny days, such as yoga in the park, doggy play dates, and an evening bike ride with our own Director of Child Development, Jolie Critchfield.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Jelavich at 925.997.4952 or jennifer.jelavich@sharecare.com.
Wishing you a safe, healthy, and joyful summer and a Happy 4th of July!