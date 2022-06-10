Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District offers free meals to children age 18 and under throughout the summer months? This includes all children within our community, whether they reside here or not.
Something unique about our program is that we continue to serve hot meals daily. Some of our most popular menu items are house-made from scratch, including lasagna, chicken alfredo, and pizza. We also offer kid favorites like grilled cheese and hamburgers. Yum!
Although the district is not required to provide free meals to children during summer break, we recognize that hunger doesn’t take a vacation. There are many families in our community who rely on the food we provide students while they are in school five days a week, which is why our Nutrition Services Director Amber Watson opened this program to the community in 2013 when she started working at the district.
During the months of June and July, meals will be served at Cedar Lane, Kynoch,and Edgewater elementary schools, as well as at Lindhurst High School and the OPUD Pool in Olivehurst. The free summer meal program started providing lunches this week at Cedar Lane Elementary and will be operating at all five sites starting Monday, June 13.
The district receives funding for the free summer lunch program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the funding formula is based on the number of meals served. One of the funding requirements is that the meals are consumed on site by students. Please know that we want to serve as many meals as we can so the community helps us by participating in this program so we can continue providing this service. In the summer of 2019, prior to COVID-19, we served 15,825 lunches through the summer meal program! During the summers of 2020 and 2021, we modified our system to serve multiple meals a day curbside to members of our community.
For more information about our free summer meals, please visit www.mjusdnutrition.com and click on the Summer Meal Program button to find dates, locations, and times as well as a calendar of daily menu items. You can also follow the Nutrition Services team on Facebook for updates and information. Please note, the free meal times listed are for children who are not attending summer school since enrolled students will be served free breakfast and lunch daily. For any further questions, please reach out to awatson@mjusd.k12.ca.us.