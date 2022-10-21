Elementary teachers at several Marysville Joint Unified School District schools are teaching our students a new language – the language of coding.
Coding, sometimes called computer programming, is how we communicate with computers and tell them what actions to take. Coding makes it possible for us to create computer software, video games, apps, and websites.
At Johnson Park, Edgewater, and Cedar Lane, students are learning new ways to organize, express, and share ideas through coding. For example, students in 5th and 6th grade are using a program called CodeMonkey Jr. to learn block coding, sequencing, basic functions, and variables in preparation for text-based coding.
Students in 2nd grade are using Code and Go Code to learn introductory coding functions to make a mouse robot move in various directions. After-school programs also offer coding and robotics learning opportunities. All of this is part of a larger initiative to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) curriculum throughout our district.
Interest in computer science education is increasing at a record pace. Dozens of states have passed legislation and allocated funding to expand access to and diversity in K-12 computer science.
Teachers, parents, community leaders, and policymakers from across the country are recognizing the importance of ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn computer science. In today’s digital environment, we use technology in just about everything we do, and we can see that future careers are being shaped by advancements in technology. Teaching students digital skills, such as programming and coding, will give them the tools to bring their ideas to life and express themselves. It can also open a world of options for their future.
Several MJUSD teacher leaders are working to design challenging and engaging project-based learning experiences for our students, paving a path to prepare them for the world of tomorrow. One exciting thing our teachers are working on is a Coding Camp that will be offered during summer school to expand access to more students. Middle and high schools will join in this journey soon as computer science and coding options expand across our district.
If you have questions regarding computer science or coding, you may contact MJUSD Science Coach Michelle Higgins at mhiggins@mjusd.k12.ca.us.