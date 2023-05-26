Blue Zones partners with communities to transform wellbeing at the neighborhood, city and county levels. For over 20 years, they have been working with hundreds of  American Cities and programs. In Yuba county, they are supporting and promoting the well-being initiative as well and last Thursday, recognized Kynoch Elementary as a Blue Zones school. In order to be recognized, the school earns points as evidence of implementation of the Blue Zones best practices. Kynoch school was selected because they have an active PTO who wanted to do a walk to school day and had invited the Blue Zones leaders to their school. This visit led to the discovery of some impressive actions that closely align to the Best Practices list identified by Blue Zones. 

– Kynoch has a school garden that they have now revived again with support from Blue Zones and other community organizations. A community garden serves as the heart of the community. The school also supports the after-school garden club.

