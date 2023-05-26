Blue Zones partners with communities to transform wellbeing at the neighborhood, city and county levels. For over 20 years, they have been working with hundreds of American Cities and programs. In Yuba county, they are supporting and promoting the well-being initiative as well and last Thursday, recognized Kynoch Elementary as a Blue Zones school. In order to be recognized, the school earns points as evidence of implementation of the Blue Zones best practices. Kynoch school was selected because they have an active PTO who wanted to do a walk to school day and had invited the Blue Zones leaders to their school. This visit led to the discovery of some impressive actions that closely align to the Best Practices list identified by Blue Zones.
– Kynoch has a school garden that they have now revived again with support from Blue Zones and other community organizations. A community garden serves as the heart of the community. The school also supports the after-school garden club.
– Blue Zones was impressed with the Wednesday community day practice at Kynoch when students gather at 8:30 a.m. and the school celebrates birthdays and achievements.
– The individual recognition program at Kynoch is another great practice. Principal Morrison goes into the classes and gives students individual awards and recognitions and makes sure that students are recognized on the marquee and facebook.
– The fresh fruit and vegetable program is implemented equally in each class and includes a flyer with details of the food. This is part of the district wide initiative and Blue Zone recognized this as yet another very well planned program supporting healthy eating habits. In addition, Blue Zones is also very happy to see the farms to school program in the school which brings local produce into the schools.
The school was presented with a banner and certificate from Blue Zones. Thank you Kynoch for your focus on the wellbeing of all your students, staff and the community. We are proud to partner with Blue Zones and thank them for recognizing the hard work that Kynoch team is doing to make sure that this is a safe and healthy school for everyone.